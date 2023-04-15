Seedlings at Reforest Frankfort 2023

A wide variety of native tree seedlings were available to attendees at this year's Reforest Frankfort celebration at the KSU research farm. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

You couldn’t have asked for a better day for this year’s annual Reforest Frankfort event at the Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm.

Attendees could help plant trees on the farm site, participate in workshops and demonstrations with agricultural and animal rescue agencies or just relax and enjoy a snack and a stroll around the farm grounds while listening to live music.

Going to Plant Trees 2023

Volunteers ready to plant seedlings at the Benson Research Farm were ferried in true farm style by staff. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Laura Hagg Reforest Frankfort 2023

City Manager Laura Hagg (in red hat) welcomed visitors at the registration booth. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Katy Doyle Flower Bombs at Reforest Frankfort 2023

Katy Doyle, left, KSU staffer and wildlife rehabilitator, educates visitors on how to make "flower bombs" for their garden with native plants. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Natural tie dye at Reforest Frankfort 2023

Ambassadors from the Capital City Museum show attendees from KSU how to do tie dye using naturally-derived dyes. (Anna Latek | State Journal}
Natural Dyes

Natural dyes made from grass clippings, left, black beans, center, and red cabbage, right, at the Capital City Museum booth. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Logo Vote 2023

Attendees could vote on next year's Reforest Frankfort logo before going out to plant trees at the Benson Farm. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Farmers Market Booth @ Reforest Frankfort 2023

Eddie Fowler, center, talks to visitors at the Franklin County Farmers Market booth, armed with his own homegrown mushrooms. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription