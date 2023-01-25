It was confirmed at Kentucky State University’s special-called Board of Regents meeting Tuesday that students housed at the Capital Plaza Hotel will continue to reside there until the end of the semester and the new dorm currently under construction will not house students until fall.

Construction continues amid delays on KSU's newest dorm, now scheduled to open in August. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

A report presented by Interim Vice President for Student Engagement & Campus Life Dr. Bridgett Golman requested approval of a revised contract with the hotel and detailed the hiccups that have plagued the construction project, including substantial delays in material availability.

