It was confirmed at Kentucky State University’s special-called Board of Regents meeting Tuesday that students housed at the Capital Plaza Hotel will continue to reside there until the end of the semester and the new dorm currently under construction will not house students until fall.
A report presented by Interim Vice President for Student Engagement & Campus Life Dr. Bridgett Golman requested approval of a revised contract with the hotel and detailed the hiccups that have plagued the construction project, including substantial delays in material availability.
“We conducted a survey with our students, and of those who responded, the vast majority did not want to risk moving this semester,” Golman explained.
Members of the Board of Regents agreed with the necessity for students to have the stability of staying in their current housing through the end of the spring semester, with the new contract terminating effective May 13.
Interim KSU President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson told the assembled regents and staff, “We have to have an operation that is effective. It is our job to make sure we have a complete recipe that works, not just a checklist that we are ticking boxes from.”
Student enrollment figures were also presented to the board, showing that there were just over 1,700 students enrolled in the fall. After graduation, transfers and non-returning students, attendance for the spring semester fell to approximately 1,371 students. This falls short of the 1,400 budgeted by the university.
“We have to get our attendance up. These students are the lifeblood of our institution," Board Chairman Dr. Gerald W. Patton stated.
Golman detailed plans to “piggyback” enrollment consultation services for KSU with Morehead State University’s efforts utilizing EAB Enrollment Consultation Services, a project that would cost the university approximately $759,000, and would commence within the next few weeks to recruit students and develop retargeted and rebranded marketing.
“We want to attract more students from Kentucky,” Golman said. “We don’t have the resources on this campus to operate on the scale we feel is necessary to recruit the students we need.”
“In a business you have the cost of requiring a customer or in our case a student,” President Johnson said. “You have the cost of acquiring someone, they come in, and last three semesters at most. Your expenditure isn’t covered by the lifetime value. We have to have the lifetime value. KSU has to have students who graduate and meet that value.
“Nearly every university out there uses one of these consulting services, so that they can find the kind of students who will actually fit in their university,” he explained. “They can find students in a small hamlet somewhere who meets your standards, and might never have heard of us. There is a whole process of reaching that student … it is a process, not a straight line. We can’t be cavalier about this, but there are elements of this that are really critically important.”
When asked where that $759,000 would come from, it was detailed that it would be paid out over three years, and would equate to recruiting 35-45 students each year to recoup the cost of the consultation contract. The enrollment agreement was approved 7-3, with a recommendation to have data from EAB to submit reports on recruitment data to the board for each meeting.
Changes to KSU’s faculty evaluation process were also approved by the board, and include a four-tier assessment strategy focused on effectiveness in the classroom, scholarship and professional development, community and university involvement and service, and compliance.
Staff will create an online dossier, which will then be evaluated by department chairs, deans, provosts, and ultimately the university president for faculty advancement and merit or reprimand.
