It’s a hot-button issue: who will helm Kentucky State University as it faces a major overhaul with an entire state, legislature, and governor closely watching?
On Thursday evening, the final three candidates’ names were announced, the culmination of two months of research and discussion by the presidential search committee.
So who are they?
Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, Ph.D
Akakpo is currently the president and CEO of Bluegrass Community & Technical College, having assumed leadership there in February 2019. According to his profile on the KSU website, he has “a proven record of fostering inclusion and openness, team building, strong fiscal accountability, strategic planning, and dynamic problem solving. He has implemented a 'students first' philosophy at each institution he has served.”
While at BCTC, he expanded multiple STEM and allied health programs and earned accolades for the system’s cybersecurity programs from the National Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security. BCTC also saw increases in program credentials, enrollment and graduation rates under his leadership.
His prior leadership roles included serving as vice president of Business, Administrative & Student Services at North Central State College, a community college in Mansfield, Ohio, and as director of academic financial planning and management at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Central State, like KSU, is both a historically black college or university (HBCU) and a land-grant university.
He also served as the former deputy director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Dr. Gerald Ellsworth Hunter, Ph.D.
Hunter is currently serving as the vice president for Finance & Administration at Norfolk State University in Virginia, a role he has held since 2013. His responsibilities include the oversight of an annual operating budget of more than $250 million.
As vice chancellor for finance and administration as chief financial officer at Winston Salem State in North Carolina, he “worked collaboratively with administration, faculty and staff in budget development and management and provided leadership and overall direction in the development and oversight of fiscal policies, procedures, internal processes and capital planning.”
He also served as executive institutional effectiveness officer at KSU early in his academic career, along with tenures in financial leadership at both Murray State and Northern Kentucky University.
Dr. Robert C. Mock Jr., Ed.D
Mock, who spent five years as vice president for student affairs at the University of Kentucky (2010 through 2015), is currently the executive vice president of Strategic Initiatives and chief of staff at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Founded in 1890, the school is also an HBCU and land-grant university with annual campus revenues of more than $130 million and consistently ranks in the top 20 HBCUs in the nation.
A former member of the Arkansas National Guard, he served a 15-year stretch in higher education at the University of Arkansas (both Fayetteville and Little Rock) as well as Arkansas State University as the continuing education coordinator.
He also served as president of Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte, North Carolina, campus, a satellite of the main university hub in Providence, Rhode Island, a system consistently ranked as one of the best in the nation and famous for their culinary arts programs.
Candidates will be visiting Frankfort for in-person interviews later this month, with the final decision to be announced shortly after.
