Does your child have a story to tell?

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit stories, poems and illustrated tales for the 2022 KET Young Writers Contest. The contest, which runs through April 15, encourages students to celebrate the power of crafting stories, poems and illustrations by submitting their own original work.

Two changes have been made to this year’s contest: First, a new category, graphic novels, has been added. Second, KET has also opened the categories to students of all grade levels (and widened the age requirement for the illustrated stories category to include Pre-K children).

The categories are:

  • Illustrated stories (Pre-K through 12th grade)
  • Short stories (Kindergarten through 12th grade)
  • Poetry (Kindergarten through 12th grade)
  • Graphic novels (Kindergarten through 12th grade)

Entries must be submitted or postmarked by April 15 to be eligible. Complete rules and contest entry forms are available at KET.org/writerscontest.

KET judges will select winners by May 30 and the top three entries in each category will be published online.

Learn more about KET at KET.org/Education

