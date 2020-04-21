One day after the announcement of the recommended closure of all schools to in-person instruction for the rest of the school year, the KHSAA has officially canceled the spring sports season and the resumption of the state basketball tournaments.
The KHSAA Board of Control on Tuesday approved Commissioner Julian Tackett’s recommendation and announcement by unanimous vote that the state basketball tournaments will not be resumed, while also approving the cancellation of all regular-season practices and contests as well as all postseason tournament championship events for all spring sports and sport-activities for this school year.
This means the termination of the archery, bass fishing, esports, baseball, softball, tennis and track & field seasons. This will also result in the continuance of all provisions of the Coronavirus Dead Period until further notice to the member schools from the commissioner.
The provisions include that middle school and high school students shall not participate in any organized team activity or organized or semi-organized team competition in any sport or sport-activity in any format at any location in any state.
“We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” Tackett said. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources and have steadfastly held on to hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season.
“This is without question the most challenging period I have seen or faced in 36 years in this office. This impacts so many people, but in the end, is in the best interest of public health."
