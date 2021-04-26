Kids Fest, the annual kindergarten readiness event hosted by the First5 Franklin Early Childhood Council in collaboration with Frankfort Independent and Franklin County schools, is planned for next week.

The event, which usually takes place at Kentucky State University, will be delivered May 3-7 at https://www.first5franklinkidsfest.com/.

Kids Fest

The website will have a similar layout to the regular in-person event. Families will be able to move through free activities facilitated by community teachers, child care providers and other organizations. In addition to online activities, participating families will receive free home learning kits with hands-on activities and materials to help support their children as they work toward readiness for kindergarten.    

Kids Fest is free and open to the public. Participants will receive information regarding kit pickup times and locations following the event. 

For information, contact Lynn Baker 502-234-6006 or at lynnbaker@bakerearlyeducationtraining.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription