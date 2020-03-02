The Franklin County Community Early Childhood Council, in collaboration with Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Public Schools, is hosting the annual kindergarten readiness Kids Fest event at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Free activities will be facilitated by participating community organizations and available for families with infants, toddlers and preschoolers. In addition to individual activities at each organization’s table, children and families will engage in hands-on activities together, including a room of workshops. Large inflatables, popcorn, balloons and free photo opportunities with book characters will also be available.
Kids Fest is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the parking lots behind and across from the Exum Center on the KSU campus.
For more information, please contact 502-234-6006.
