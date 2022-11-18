This is my 17th year teaching kindergarten and my seventh year at Collins Lane.

I've done the turkey recipe activity with my class every year and it's one of my favorites. The tradition was started by my mom, Paula Wylie, who taught kindergarten for 33 years, 27 of which were at Collins Lane.  

111622 Collins Lane kindergartners

The Collins Lane Elementary kindergarten class taught by Katie Snodgrass, left, shared its recipe to catch and cook a turkey. (Photo submitted)
Evalee turkey

Evalee, a Collins Lane Elementary School kindergartner, drew an illustration to accompany the recipe to catch and cook a turkey. (Photo submitted)

