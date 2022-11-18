This is my 17th year teaching kindergarten and my seventh year at Collins Lane.
I've done the turkey recipe activity with my class every year and it's one of my favorites. The tradition was started by my mom, Paula Wylie, who taught kindergarten for 33 years, 27 of which were at Collins Lane.
I start the recipe activity by showing a picture of a frozen turkey and telling the students to imagine what their parents would have to do if they went to the store and they were sold out of turkeys. They usually exclaim, "They'd have to catch one!"
We then show a picture of a live turkey and a cooked turkey and tell them we need to tell parents how to catch a turkey and cook it to make it look like the turkey ready for Thanksgiving dinner. I ask lots of questions to my students throughout and try to write exactly what they say.
Their answers always surprise me and make me giggle and no two recipes have ever been the same. For as long as I can remember, it's been a tradition in my family for my mom and I to bring our class turkey recipes to our family Thanksgiving meal. It was always funny to see what each class would say.
I love my students' creativity and imagination. My assistant, Mrs. Triplett, and I also did an activity in which we encouraged students to be the illustrator and draw illustrations to match the parts of the recipe. I hope to continue the tradition for years to come and encourage other teachers or parents to try it with your children. You're sure to have a Thanksgiving chuckle.
How to catch and cook a turkey
By Mrs. Katie’s and Mrs. Triplett’s 2022 class
Go to the forest or farm. Find a turkey. Use a net to catch the turkey. Put the turkey in a cardboard box. Cut two holes in the bottom of the box so the turkey can stick its feet out and still walk around. Put a leash around the box and lead him into the car. When the turkey is in the car, you can give him a chicken squeaky toy to play with on the way home. Drive home.
When you get home, take the turkey out of the car. Take it out of the box. Make him a cozy bed to sleep in and give him a sleeping potion or medicine and a nose strip. That will help him fall asleep fast. While he's sleeping, make sure he dies somehow. Then, take off its feathers. Put the turkey in a pan. Put seasoning like strawberries, salt and pepper, hot sauce, and garlic on the turkey. Put it in the oven. Cook it at 6 degrees for 10 minutes.
While the turkey is cooking, decorate the house. You can also play on your phone. Invite your family and friends over. When the oven dings, the turkey is done. Use a cooking glove to take the turkey out of the oven. Set it on the stove to cool. Wait for your family to get there and then eat the turkey together with a fork and your family. It will taste like it’s the best turkey of the year! Then … go to your room and sleep.
