Franklin County Schools Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six announced Wednesday that Ryan King will be the new principal of Western Hills High School beginning July 1.
“Ryan King, focused on culture, community, and continuous growth, is the perfect choice for Western Hills High and our Franklin County team,” said Six.
King earned his BS in social studies and history education from Eastern Michigan University, MS in instructional leadership and principal certification from Eastern Kentucky University, and is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Educational Leadership (Ed.D) at the University of the Cumberlands.
King taught and coached at Southern Middle School in Lexington from 2009-2016 before stepping into school administration. He served as the associate principal and the principal of the Medical Academy at the Academies of Bryan Station in Fayette County from 2016-2019 before being appointed interim head principal through 2020.
For the past two years, he has served as the assistant principal at Great Crossing High School in Scott County.
“I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to prepare students for college and career readiness and become contributing citizens,” said King. “Western Hills High School has a strong tradition of excellence. I am excited to build relationships as we work together to hold all students to high expectations.”
King will replace Anne DeMott, who was appointed principal of Western Hills High School last July. DeMott will retire at the end of this school year.
