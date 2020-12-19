The Kings Center Christmas party on Friday evening was a drive-by event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Angels and South Frankfort Presbyterian Church provided gifts. Marian Hayden ordered boxes of Christmas cookies from B’s Bakery and Kings Center Director Deneen Petty supplied hot cocoa and candy canes. Two local Santa Clauses, Jackie Inman and Shawn Reeves handed out the goodies as families drove by the center.
The party was organized by Kay Scott, coordinator of the City of Angels program, with help from Margaret Townsley, a board member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.