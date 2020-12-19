122020 Kings Center Christmas party

From left, Shawn Reaves, dressed as Santa Claus, Deneen Petty, Kay Scott and Jackie Inman, also dressed as Santa Claus, hand out goodies to children from The Kings Center at the annual Christmas party on Friday. (Photo submitted)

The Kings Center Christmas party on Friday evening was a drive-by event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Angels and South Frankfort Presbyterian Church provided gifts. Marian Hayden ordered boxes of Christmas cookies from B’s Bakery and Kings Center Director Deneen Petty supplied hot cocoa and candy canes. Two local Santa Clauses, Jackie Inman and Shawn Reeves handed out the goodies as families drove by the center.

The party was organized by Kay Scott, coordinator of the City of Angels program, with help from Margaret Townsley, a board member.

