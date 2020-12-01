When Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order about education on Nov. 18, he said all schools had to go to virtual instruction beginning Nov. 23, but elementary school students could return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7 if two criteria are met.
Franklin County Schools’ elementary students might be waiting until January to go back to school.
"In my personal opinion, this month is pretty much shot as far as that,” FCS board member Larry Perkins said during Tuesday's board meeting about returning to in-person instruction this month. “I think if you go to look at anything as far as kids going back, it should be January. That way teachers can anticipate that.”
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp concurred.
“That’s exactly what I’m going to recommend,” he said. “We’re not going to come out of red anyway, and even if we could I don’t think we’re going to be able to make it work for the month of December, adhering to the order, and we’ll look at January and hopefully those numbers will come back down.”
Not being a red county on the map provided at the state’s website kycovid19.ky.gov is one of the criteria for returning to school Dec. 7. The other is schools must follow all expectations of the Kentucky Department of Education’s Healthy at School Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools.
“We’re very solidly in red right now, and unfortunately talking to the health department today, we think those numbers are going to skyrocket over the next few days,” Kopp said. “I think right now we're at 36 (in the red zone), but there was a very significantly high number of cases (32) today reported to the health department.”
Beshear’s executive order stated that middle and high school students must remain with virtual instruction until Jan. 4.
Board member Chuck Fletcher brought up concerns voiced by constituents that some middle and high school students aren’t involved in virtual learning.
"If these kids are not involved, what are we doing to try and get these kids involved with virtual learning?” Fletcher asked.
Kopp stated the district is working on those issues.
“Just to generalize, it is really difficult because we have some really outstanding models of instruction that are occurring; we have some great participation that is occurring,” Kopp said. “We also have some that isn’t where it needs to be.
“To that point, Ms. (Sharla) Six and our instructional team, myself, met with one of our high schools virtually last week and had discussions about total number of failures from the first nine weeks and started to discuss and implement some ideas and plans.
“It is not just limited to one school. Both sides are working on remediation plans. Mr. (Greg) Roush (principal at Western Hills) and Mr. (Charles) Lewis (principal at Franklin County), both high schools are doing that.”
Kopp said he would bring data pertaining to the issue to the board’s next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 14.
In other business:
• The board voted to select Grant Chenoweth as the board attorney. The board’s current attorney, Bob Chenoweth, is retiring effective Dec. 31 and closing his office, the Chenoweth Law Office. Grant Chenoweth is Bob Chenoweth’s son and had the opportunity to provide legal services to the FCS Board of Education in his father’s firm from the time he passed the bar exam in 2007 to the present. Grant Chenoweth will be joining the law firm of Porter, Banks, Baldwin & Shaw, PLLC, effective Jan. 1. The firm has offices in Lexington and Paintsville.
• The board voted to approve naming the Western Hills football fieldhouse the Ricky Harris III Fieldhouse. The fieldhouse is being named in honor of the late Ricky Lane Harris III, a Bondurant Middle School football player. His family originally donated $75,000 for the fieldhouse.
