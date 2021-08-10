franklin county schools logo one team

The Franklin County Schools Board of Education has scheduled a public hearing on its 2022 tax rate proposal, which will be lower than the 2021 tax rate.

“I think with all the building going on and assessments going up, we're able to raise revenue while lowering taxes,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “This is two years in a row we’ve been able to lower taxes.”

The hearing will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 at the FCS Central Office, 190 Kings Daughters Drive, and the board will meet after the hearing.

The rate set last year was 71.8 cents per $100 assessed value on real property and personal property. This year’s proposed rate is 71.3 cents per $100 assessed value on both real property and personal property.

In 2019, the FCS board passed a rate of 74.3.

“Utilities go up, salaries go up every year,” Kopp said. “Costs increase every year.”

The compensating tax rate for 2022 is 68.6 cents on both real property and personal property. The compensating rate produces approximately the same revenue that was produced the previous year from real property.

Passing the compensating rate is an option for school districts. The FCS board will vote on the tax rate following the public hearing, and Kopp will recommend the 71.8 rate.

“Why would you not want to lower taxes and get more money?” Kopp asked. “I think it (the compensating rate) would be a difficult sell. Not every district is like ours, but I think it’s fortunate we’re able to lower taxes. It’s good news.”

Last year’s rate brought in $26,095,723, and the 2022 rate is expected to generate $27,748,675.

