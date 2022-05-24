craft academy logo.jpg

Dhwani Kothari and Ethan Smith, both of Frankfort, recently graduated from the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University.

The Craft Academy is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional Kentucky students. Craft Academy provides students with postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior high school years by enrolling in college courses.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription