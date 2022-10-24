Frankfort High School math, science and leadership dynamics teacher Krystal Conway-Cunningham has been named to the 2023 Class of GoTeachKY Ambassadors. She was one of 18 teachers selected from across the state to be an ambassador.

Krystal Conway-Cunningham.jpg

Krystal Conway-Cunningham

GoTeachKY is an initiative from the Kentucky Department of Education, according to goteachky.com.

