In response to the increased incidences of natural disasters in all parts of Kentucky and the nation, Kentucky State University has purchased a disaster recovery unit to aid in response to unforeseen events both on campus and off.

The system consists of a tow-behind trailer that will be set up with equipment and supplies that will allow staff to assist during disasters in conjunction with federal, state, local and faith-based agencies across the state.

Disaster Recovery Unit.jpg

KSU's new disaster recovery unit. (Photo submitted)

