Kentucky State University has brought on five new hires in key roles.
President M. Christopher Brown II announced the news in the university's Fall Encampment program.
Dr. Betty H. Olinger was named the program administrator for the School of Nursing. She previously served as the chair of the School of Nursing from September 2004 until she retired in 2013 and has previously held the titles of assistant vice president for academic affairs and interim vice president for academic affairs. She is currently a member of the Berea College Board of Trustees.
Olinger pursued postdoctoral studies at the University of Kentucky while receiving a doctorate in higher education administration and a master’s degree in pediatric nursing education at UK. Olinger earned a bachelor’s in nursing at Berea College.
Dr. Anthony Troy Adams is the new director for the Atwood Institute for Race, Education and Democratic Ideal, will fill a vacancy left open when former director Crystal deGregory was removed from the post earlier this year. Adams most recently served as a dean and sociology professor at Alabama State University. Adams has also held professor, chair and instructor titles at Arkansas State University, Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan.
Adams received doctorate and master’s degrees in sociology from the University of Michigan, pursued graduate studies in sociology at Eastern Michigan University and earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice and criminology at Eastern Michigan University.
Dr. Frederick A. Williams Jr. is the new criminal justice professor and coordinator. He recently served as the director of criminal justice studies at Spalding University. During his career as a practitioner, Williams has held the titles of commander, investigative lieutenant, operations lieutenant, sergeant, senior trooper, trooper and driver test administrator.
Williams received a doctorate in criminal justice from the University of Louisville, a master’s degree in justice administration from the University of Louisville and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tennessee State University.
Dr. Wanda C. Gonslaves will serve as the interim dean for the College of Natural, Applied and Health Sciences. Gonslaves most recently served as professor and vice chair for the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Kentucky. Gonslaves has also held the titles of house physician, staff physician, clinical assistant professor, residency director, associate dean and medical director at the University of Kentucky and the Medical University of South Carolina.
Gonslaves completed her internship, residency, M.D. in medicine and certificate in medical management from the University of Kentucky. Gonslaves completed a mini-fellowship at the University of California, San Diego and the White Memorial Family Medicine Faculty Development Fellowship in Los Angeles.
Dr. Lloyd Benjamin Mallory was selected as the new choral director and assistant professor of music. Mallory most recently served as director of choral activities and associate professor at Delaware State University.
Mallory has previously held the titles of interim choral director/lecturer, associate pastor for worship and music, consultant to the director of choirs, director of choral activities/associate professor of music, director of music and choir director/voice instructor at Lincoln University, Pine Forge Academy, Oakwood University, Howard University, Sligo Church, Duke Ellington School for the Arts and Clark Atlanta University.
Mallory earned a Doctor of Musical Arts at the University of California at Los Angeles, pursued postgraduate studies at Morgan State University, Marywood University and Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, earned a master’s in music at Morgan State University and a bachelor’s at Oakwood University.