Kentucky State University aquaculture personnel are seeking collaborators on a grant to improve floating raceways and expand their use across Kentucky. 

Floating raceways represent an opportunity for the small farm to best utilize existing resources to practice aquaculture. 

KSU academic logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription