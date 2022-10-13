It’s been said a picture is worth a thousand words.
For Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents, a few pictures were worth approving a declaration of emergency relating to facilities, maintenance and custodial services at the university.
The action was taken during the board’s quarterly meeting Wednesday.
Lisa Lang, general counsel for KSU, said the school is operating with a skeleton facilities staff.
“The state of the buildings has been what it’s been for the last 10 years,” Lang said. “We have deplorable conditions on campus that impact students, staff and faculty.”
Lang said facilities staff is working to keep those on campus safe but there are simply not enough workers.
“We don’t have people on campus to take care of issues like a busted door or water intrusion,” she said.
Photos viewed by the regents showed decaying outdoor concrete steps with rebar exposed, a restroom floor littered with dead bugs, dirty carpet in the dining room, compromised floors with water damage and/or broken tiles, overflowing trash bins and safety issues such as a door chained shut and a pickup truck used by the facilities staff with a broken taillight.
“This isn’t just one administration,” Interim President Dr. Ronald Johnson remarked about the time it took for conditions to deteriorate to their current state.
Interim Chief of Staff Dr. Daarel Burnette remarked that the conditions could negatively affect recruiting.
“In the first 10 minutes parents can know if they want their children to attend the school,” he said.
“Deplorable is a nice word for this,” Regent Michael Adams Jr. said.
In an email from the university, the next steps for correcting issues with the facilities was addressed.
"Kentucky State University has suffered from years of neglect and delayed maintenance in its facilities services (grounds, maintenance, and custodial service) and construction management," the email read. "As a result, under the leadership of Dr. Daarel Burnette, interim chief of staff, Kentucky State University will seek a qualified vendor to improve the operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the department.
"In collaboration with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, Kentucky State will continue its efforts to strategically integrate facilities management with Interim President Dr. Johnson’s transformation initiatives, focusing on creating and sustaining a campus environment that attracts, retains, and help students to persist to an earned degree."
