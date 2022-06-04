On Friday morning, Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents approved a motion to request remaining disbursement from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) at a special-called meeting.
The board planned to go over fiscal year 2022-23’s tuition and fees as well as its operating budget at
Friday’s meeting where the proposed budget would include a 1% increase in tuition as well as an increase in meal plans and housing rates. KSU was the only CPE institution that did not increase tuition last year.
“We thought it would be in the best interest without creating other problems for our students of increasing no more of 1% at this time for tuition,” KSU Chief Financial Officer Gerald Shields said.
The board will now discuss FY 2022-23’s tuition and fees and operating budget later this month due to the numbers shown at Friday’s meeting containing miscalculations.
House Bill 250 provided fiscal relief to KSU with a $23 million appropriation to stabilize the university’s finances and $17.5 million of the appropriation was dispersed on April 15 to help assist KSU through April, May and half of June.
The request of the remaining $5.5 million CPE-granted funds was approved at Friday’s board meeting, where the additional funding is needed to allow KSU to continue operating through June 30.
KSU will also be undergoing a special examination by the Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts (APA). Assistant State Auditor Farrah Petter said that the APA will be looking at “allegations of waste, fraud or abuse of public funds.”
The timeframe that the APA will be examining is July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.
“A special examination can also look at agency governance, policies, operations and internal controls. The scope of our exam work will depend on particular concerns,” Petter said.
KSU is still in search of an interim president at the moment, where President of The Registry for
College and University Presidents Bryan Carlson said that he and his team have found five “veteran presidents” with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) experience who have expressed a “non-binding interest” in exploring the opportunity.
