On Monday morning, KSU Board of Regents Chair Dr. Gerald Patton, announced new members of the 2022-23 year’s Institutional Advancement Committee at a very short special-called meeting. 

According to Patton, the committee will take on various roles to work with the university, alumni and others to help fundraise. 

“We’re very excited about this committee which will spearhead the Board of Regents fundraising, fundraising activities, work with the university, alumni and other stakeholders to find various sources of revenue for the institution beyond just state and federal,” Patton said. 

The following members were appointed to the Institutional Advancement Committee:

  • Regent Jason Moseley as chair

  • Regent Ernie Fletcher

  • Regent Michael Adams Jr. 

Acting President Clara Ross Stamps added the following two institutional representatives to the committee:

  • Michael DeCourcy, executive director of institutional advancement and involved in brand identity and university relations

  • Rozina Johnson, professor of English and involved in academic affairs

The meeting then went into closed session.

