Fixing Kentucky State University’s finances continues to be a work in progress.

On Thursday, KSU Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush gave an update to the Board of Regents at its quarterly meeting.

“We’re still continuing to pay our bills on time,” Rush told the board. “We do have a few bills showing up in the 60- to 90-day cycle and the 90- to 120-day cycle this time. We’re still dealing with some issues in making sure that invoices get to payable on time.

“That’s something we’re working with departments, to make sure that by the time the invoice gets to the department that needs to pay it that it’s not already late. We’re working through those issues, but again, this continues to be improvement and bills are being paid on time.”

The Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) has requested $23 million from the state for KSU, which is expected to have a $7 million shortfall in this year’s budget.

“Expenditure patterns, when bills are paid, are chaotic, to be honest, over the last couple of years, and part of that is holding bills and the challenges that were managing cash,” Rush said.

“It makes it difficult for us to project this year. Our projections get better as we move through the year. They’ve gotten better since September, October. The good news is we’re staying within that 5 to 7 million-dollar range. The important thing in conversations we had with CPE and with legislators and the governor’s office is to get to a predictable number. Obviously we want that number to be as low as possible by the end of the year to keep our budget as close as we can to balance. But we’re probably going to be in that 5 to 7 million-dollar range at the end of the year.

“Right now my latest projections are we’re about $7 million short.”

Rush also told the board the school would need to advance money from its Jan. 1 allotment.

“We had hoped to be able get through the year without advancing any more money from the Jan. 1 allotment, but that’s not going to be the case,” he said. “We’re going to need to bring at least half a million forward to have enough cash to finish December.

“We also have a large payment for the Energy Performance Savings contract that’s due Jan. 1. We have to have funds in the bank on Jan. 1, and of course the state’s not open, we’re not open, so we have go to ahead and bring those monies back now.”

CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson told the board that Rush would be returning to CPE in January but continue as a consultant for KSU.

Rush moved from CPE to Kentucky State as its CFO in July when M. Christopher Brown II resigned as KSU's president. Clara Ross Stamps is the acting president.

The board on Thursday approved an agreement with Registry, which connects schools with higher educational professionals.

Rush said the contract with the CFO provided by Registry would be open-ended, and can be terminated on 30 days notice from either party. 

“I would expect the appointment to be nine to 12 months,” he said. “That would allow the new president to come in, evaluate how things are going, and they may want to continue this person the first six months until they determine their chief financial officer.”

The presidential search committee held its first meeting on Tuesday, and a tentative date of April 25-29 to announce its final two or three candidates.

Craig Turner with CRM Companies gave an update on the residence and dining hall currently under construction.

He said the project is on schedule. Work began in June. Turner said substantial completion would be in November 2022, and students should be able to move into the hall in December 2022.

