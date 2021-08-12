KSU academic logo

The Kentucky State University Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Wednesday, and one of the items on the agenda is the election of a chair, vice chair and secretary.

The State Journal recently reported that KSU’s board hasn’t held elections since September 2019 after Regent Chair Dr. Elaine Farris tabled elections almost a year ago. KSU’S Board of Regents is the only public university board in Kentucky that has not held officer elections in more than a year.

The failure to hold annual elections for chair and vice chair is cause for the governor to replace all appointed members of the board, per state law. Farris told The State Journal previously the board decided to table the election until new appointments and reappointments were made.

Other items on the agenda are an overview of the governor's executive order authorizing Dr. Aaron Thompson, as president of the Council on Postsecondary Education, to lead a review of the school. Thompson is a former interim president of KSU; he will present to the board on the executive order.

Department heads, including Acting President Clara Ross Stamps and newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush, will also update the board on their 

Action items include approval of contracts with local hotels to house students and approval "to draw up to $2.5 million from revenue anticipation note." A revenue anticipation note is a type of municipal bond.

