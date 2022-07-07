Wednesday morning, Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents Institutional Advancement Committee held a special-called virtual meeting to introduce themselves as well as to discuss the committee’s priorities and agenda for the upcoming year. Regent Ernie Fletcher and Dr. Rozina Johnson were absent from the meeting.
Regent and Chair of the Institutional Advancement Committee Jason Moseley is hopeful that this committee will do well for KSU and help guide them into a better financial situation.
“I think we have a great group of individuals that are excited about the task at-hand and wanting to get their hands dirty per se to reach our goal of making Kentucky State financially fit to do whatever we want to do,” Moseley continued. “And institutional advancement is a huge, huge part of that, and I think we’ve got the right group of individuals that are eager and excited to do that.”
More information about the members present at Wednesday’s meeting includes:
• Chair Jason Moseley, 2005 KSU alumni and received a master’s from Eastern Kentucky University for sports management. Moseley has been a high school head basketball coach ever since and has extensive fundraising experience due to all of the basketball team’s funding coming from fundraising. Moseley said over the last two to three years, he has raised “$60,000-70,000 each year from a high school program to be successful.”
• Regent Michael Adams, 2008 KSU alumni graduated with a major in business administration and a minor in management. He has worked in sales and for the last 10 years has worked in business and commercial lending for national and community banks. Adams has experience with fundraising as he is co-founder of the Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild, a non-profit organization that exposes minorities to Bourbon and gives away scholarships. He is also the sponsorship chair for the Minority Business Expo in Lexington.
• Michael DeCourcy, executive director of institutional advancement at KSU and has worked for KSU for nearly four years. DeCourcy is also a member of KSU’s National Alumni Association.
The committee’s purpose is to foster support for the university through alumni relations, fundraising and other various sources within communications and relations.
DeCourcy described the fundraising process at KSU as a trifecta model, where three non-profit organizations — the KSU foundation (which utilizes and holds most of the funds raised), a KSU staff member (himself) who works underneath the vice president of brand, identity and university relations for fundraising and the KSU National Alumni Association — all work together.
“The three of us work together, hand-in-hand, to raise funds for the students and the mission of Kentucky State University,” DeCourcy said.
A suggested priority for future committee meetings was to take a better look at KSU’s donors, which are alumni, friends and family or alumni, faculty, staff, community members and organizations.
Donation information is tracked into a platform, Razor’s Edge, as well as KSU alumni information.
Currently, there are more than 16,000 KSU alumni in the database, where only about 10,000 of them have valid email addresses or phone numbers. The alumni-giving percentage using a two-year average is 4.4% according to DeCourcy.
There will be a renewal for the platform currently in use in January, where the committee will have to decide whether to stay with it or utilize a different one. Razor’s Edge only holds alumni data from 1986 to current.
“So, prior to [1986], a lot of our graduates are not in our database, and as you probably know from your fundraising experience, the trends are folks before 1986 are making the largest gifts,” DeCourcy said.
The KSU foundation will provide a final report of alumni and non-alumni donations from the 2021-22 fiscal year within the next four to five weeks, however, current numbers show that 368 non-alumni donors donated over $1.8 million and 606 donors coded as alumni donated over $226,000 according to DeCourcy. These numbers are only preliminary and are likely to go up as final receipts of donations are gone through.
