On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents Executive Committee met for a special-called meeting to approve four action items.
Dr. Gerald Patton, chair of the board, along with the two other committee members, Regent Charles Moyer and Regent Tammi Dukes, attended the meeting and received information of the following action items presented by KSU Chief Financial Officer Gerald Shields.
Those items include:
Approval of annual maintenance for network equipment, which covers the “maintenance and support of all 896 access points and 170 switches within the Kentucky State University network infrastructure” as well as different technical support. The cost of renewal is $56,725.
Approval of annual Microsoft campus license renewal, which provides support through various Microsoft platforms, such as email hosting. This contract is in correspondence with Eastern Kentucky University’s KEPC Microsoft License Agreement Contract, with the cost of renewal being $54,660.
Approval of Mutual of Omaha athletic insurance renewal, which had an increase of $51,275 due to the insurance company’s analysis of the “past five year losses,” according to Shields. KSU did receive a premium reduction of $66,395 due to COVID-19 in fiscal year 2021. The cost of renewal for fiscal year 2023 is $174,578 and covers accidents to students during their respective sport as well as hospital cost, injury and support done by athletic trainers.
Approval of Assured Partners Insurance financing renewal, which is quoted to cost $529,385. Assured Partners Insurance has had brokers with the university since 2001.
The committee unanimously approved the four action items, in which the designated committee or board must approve all expenditures exceeding $5,000, per House Bill 250.
All of the action items have been budgeted for the 2023 fiscal year and were all recommended by KSU Interim President Ronald Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.