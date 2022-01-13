Kentucky State University and former president M. Christopher Brown are involved in a civil lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court over a dispute regarding constructive discharge and breach of contract.
Brown, who was hired as university president in 2018, resigned in July around the same time that significant financial issues at the institution were brought to light.
As part of his employment, he signed an agreement with the university which contained a provision that states if any dispute arises pertaining to his employment, termination or the terms and conditions of the agreement the two parties would resolve the dispute by submitting it to an arbitrator pursuant to the rules and regulations of the American Arbitration Association (AAA).
Per his contract, K-State agreed to employ Brown for four years with an annual salary of $270,000 — not including fringe benefits. The agreement also states the president’s salary could be increased at the discretion of the university’s board of regents, but not decreased, and also states that grievances must be filed in arbitration within 90 days of the dispute.
According to court records, Brown filed an arbitration demand with the AAA on Sept. 10 alleging claims for breach of employment contract and constructive discharge.
In the suit, KSU contends that a controversy has arisen regarding the enforceability of the arbitration provision contained in Section 9.6 of the agreement.
The suit cites KRS 45A.245(1), which allows “any person, firm or corporation, having fully authorized written contract with the Commonwealth at the time of or after June 21, 1974, may bring an action against the Commonwealth on the contract, including but not limited to actions either for breach of contracts or for enforcement of contracts or for both.”
The action must be brought in Franklin Circuit Court and will be tried by the court without a jury, the statute adds.
K-State claims the arbitration of contract disputes is not enforceable under KRS 45A.245 and asked the court to enter a declaration under the Kentucky Declaratory Judgment Act, KRS 418.040, deeming that the arbitration provision contained in Section 9.6 of Brown’s agreement is unenforceable.
In a complaint filed in November, Brown noted that Kentucky State could terminate his employment at any time with 30 days notice. However, if KSU fired him for any reason other than “for cause” a severance payment in the amount of 12 months of his salary was required at the time of termination.
The agreement says if Brown resigned or abandoned his post, he was not entitled to receive a severance payment. The university would only be required to cover any accrued but unpaid salary, vacation and unreimbursed business expenses.
K-State extended Brown’s contract on June 3 for a term that was to last through June 30, 2025. Twelve days later, the KSU Board of Regents presented him with a list of financial problems that were discovered following the departure of the university’s chief financial officer and requested that Brown fix the problems, court documents indicate.
Brown claims that on July 13, Board of Regents Chair Elaine Farris contacted the then-president several times to notify him he had “to lead KSU out of this crisis.”
Court records indicate that the following day Farris sent a text to Brown stating, “I am in no mental state right now to talk to you. Please get with Clara (Stamps) to write up your resignation letter/exit strategy and discuss with Lisa (Lang) and Bill Johnson and send it to me for review.”
On July 15, Johnson, who serves as counsel for KSU and the Board of Regents, reportedly emailed Brown to say “the Board is of the opinion that your resignation should be immediately tendered and accepted by the Board. I understand that if the Resignation is not submitted by you today that the Board will take necessary action to establish that you have been relieved as President of the University and that an Acting President has been appointed to act on behalf of the University.”
Brown contends that the correspondence did not say he was being terminated for cause.
In court documents, the former president argues that his inability to complete his tenure was based on Johnson’s statement that if he didn’t resign on July 15, he would be relieved of his duties. He also argues that he had no opportunity to consult with an attorney prior to tending his resignation and that the university discontinued his access to his email and cellphone the following day.
“Dr. Brown was forced under duress to resign or be terminated from his position; therefore Dr. Brown was constructively discharged,” the suit states. “His employment was terminated by KSU without cause and Dr. Brown is entitled to recover compensatory damages in an amount to be determined by the court, as well as punitive damages.”
The lawsuit claims that Kentucky State did not give Brown 30 days notice of termination and provided no reason for his forced resignation/constructive discharge thereby breaching the agreement between the two parties. It also says that he is entitled to a severance payment of $270,000 in addition to $10,000 for unrecovered relocation expenses following his departure.
In addition, Brown is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs and “further relief to which Brown may be entitled to by law and equity."
During a meeting of the House Budget Review Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education on Thursday, KSU Regent Paul Harnice stated that Brown filed litigation against the university on Wednesday and that K-State filed a counterclaim the same day.
However, Franklin Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman told The State Journal she had no record of the pending litigation other the two civil matters filed in the fall.
