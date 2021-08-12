KSU sign

This is the first installment of a series on salaries at four large local public agencies — Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County government and the Frankfort Plant Board.

The State Journal recently received an open records request response revealing annual base salaries for 453 full-time Kentucky State University employees. 

Some employees may have left or been hired by the university since this list was generated, and some salaries may have changed. 

The salaries do not take into account fringe benefits, stipends, or any payments beyond the employee’s base salary.

Acting President Clara Ross Stamps is the highest-paid employee at the school, making just over $229,000. The highest-paid professor at over $154,000 is Kirk Pomper, Director of Land Grant Programs and Dean of the College of Agriculture, Community and the Sciences. Head Football Coach Charlie Jackson makes the most of any non-academic staffer at $163,000.

As of July 30, KSU paid 681 people, including full- and part-time employees. Of the 453 full-time employees on payroll as of Aug. 5, 115 were marked as professors.

The average annual base salary for a full-time employee is $58,570. For those full-time employees marked as professors on the records provided by KSU, the average salary is $75,213. The median household income for Franklin County, per the latest U.S. Census data, is $56,274.

Employees of KSU made roughly $29.77 million annually as of July 30. The school’s operating budget for this fiscal year is just under $50 million.

Judith Wilde, professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, and James Finkelstein who is professor emeritus at the same school, specialize in researching university presidents’ contracts and pay-related issues in higher education.

After reviewing KSU’s salaries for all employees, they said that there was a stark gap between administrator pay and professor pay — but that the same gap existed in most universities.

“This is part of a national trend,” Finkelstein said.

Finkelstein added that the trend noticed by those who follow higher education is the stagnancy of faculty salaries while salaries for administrators continue to grow. Each year, they said, the gap grows larger.

He and Wilde said that KSU’s gap between professors and administrators wasn’t as stark as it is at some other universities.

“There is a discrepancy, but not necessarily worse than anywhere else,” Finkelstein said. “… It’s more or less what you might expect — not too, terribly bad. There wasn’t quite the number of assistant deans, associate VPs and all those people with exaggerated titles as you might see elsewhere. So the discrepancy here isn’t as great as what we see in some major research universities.”

The Chronicle of Higher Education’s data corroborates this. KSU’s salaries were the lowest of any other public school in Kentucky with data available for the 2018-2019 academic year at $64,597. The University of Kentucky was paying professors, on average, almost twice as much.

Former president Brown contract

Former KSU president M. Christopher Brown II, had a base salary of $270,000, but bonuses and other incentives brought that number higher than $400,000.

A Herald-Leader analysis of Brown’s pay concluded that he made roughly $425,000.

The State Journal obtained Brown’s contract as well as all variations and addendums to the contract.

The Lexington newspaper found that Brown was granted a $43,200 bonus after receiving a glowing performance review from a consultant with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.

In addition to a number of performance and retention incentives, as well as cost of living increases, the board voted in 2019 to allow Brown to live outside of the presidential mansion. The board also awarded him a monthly housing allowance of $4,030, or $48,360 annually.

Wilde and Finkelstein characterized Brown's overall contract as "fairly lucrative" for a school the size of KSU, but noted that his housing allowance was unusually large. In their analysis of several major university presidential contracts, they said about one third of those contracts included housing allowances. The  allowances in the study ranged from $19,000 to $70,000 annually.

"And none of those institutions are as small as KSU," Wilde added.

In the wake of his positive performance review, Brown was granted a contract extension on June 3 that gave him another four years as the school's top administrator.

Brown resigned from his post amid questions about the school’s finances, some of which were forwarded by members of the board of regents to the governor’s office, on July 20

KSU full-time salaries

Payroll NameJob Title DescriptionAnnual Salary
Ross Stamps, ClaraActing President$229,243.56
Hamilton, LeroyProvost & VP for Academic Affairs$216,000.00
Yates, LucianExecutive Director, West Louisville HBCU Expansion$192,055.08
Rush, Gregory MVice President for Finance Administration$180,000.00
Jackson, CharlieHead Coach Men's Football$163,017.72
Schneller, BeverlyVP for Academic Quality Research & Innovation$154,283.76
Pomper, Kirk WDean Dir Land Grant Professor 12 mth$154,205.52
Level, Alvin EDirector of Bands Asst. Prof 12 mth$145,249.92
Tidwell, James HenryChair Professor 12 Mth$142,466.88
Dixie, Wendy DeniseChief Information Officer Computer Services$134,997.72
King Jr., BerkleyVice Provost for Academic Affairs$132,000.00
Adams, AnthonyProfessor$128,461.80
Deams, PernellaInterim Vice Pres. Stud Engagement Campus lif$126,414.72
Lang, Lisa KathleenGeneral Counsel & Records Custodian$125,829.24
Powell-Young, Yolanda MichelleProfessor$120,676.32
Thompson, Darryl DewayneAssistant VP Institutional Advancement$117,000.00
Sedlacek, John DavidChair Professor 12 mth$114,300.60
Harris, JamesInternal Auditor$112,074.60
Forde, TimothyAssoc. Professor 12 mth$112,000.08
Owens, Courtney TInt Assoc Extension Admin Asst Prof 12 mth$111,074.04
Gyawali, Buddhi RajProfessor 12 mth Lead Sci$110,644.20
Andries, Kenneth MichaelAssoc Dean Int Dir Grad Prg Assoc Prof 12 mth$108,668.76
McFayden, Elgie ChesterChair Associate Professor 12 mth$106,030.56
Tope, Avinash MAssociate Prof 12 mth & Lead Scientist$103,658.76
Cable, PaulDirector of Capital Planning &Facilities Mgmt$101,886.24
Holloway, CharlesVice Provost Student Success$101,886.24
Williams, Frederick AlvinAssistant Professor/Chair Social Work$100,969.92
Durborow, Robert MauriceAct Assoc RD Int Asst Research Dir Prof 12 mt$99,592.92
Raglin, CandaceDirector of Human Resources$98,829.48
Han, ShuoDeputy General Counsel General Counsel$97,810.68
Broaddus, Mary EllenAssistant Professor 12 mth$97,319.52
Turay, Abdul MProfessor$97,164.00
Cribbs, Christopher DavidState Spec Entrepr & Exten AreaDir Extension$96,791.52
Johnson, RamonAthletics Director$96,000.00
Simon, Marion FayeProfessor Extension 12 mth$95,814.36
Gomelsky, Boris IProfessor 12 mth$95,669.16
Williams, JenniferDirector of BREDS Office$94,753.80
Brooks-Eaves, MindyAssistant Professor/Chair Social Work$92,665.20
Coulson-Clark, MargeryProfessor/Executive Director University Colle$92,665.08
Grimes, Kristopher RAssoc Professor 12 mth State Spec Lead Sci$92,388.84
Slater, Terrance DamondHead Women's Basketball Coach$91,697.40
Todd, Samantha AnnAPRN$91,391.76
Walston, Herman ErvinProfessor 9 Mth$91,226.16
Antonious, George FouadProfessor 12 mth$90,416.28
DeCourcy, MichaelExecutive Director for Institutional Advancem$90,169.08
Ighile, FaithDirector, Graduate Nursing Programs$90,000.00
Love, DarylExecutive Director Career Services$90,000.00
Gebremedhin, Maheteme TAssociate Professor 12 mth$89,922.48
Keese, Russelle DanielsExecutive Director of Financial Aid$89,659.80
Young, Allison PAssoc Prof 12 mth Prog Leader FCS$89,435.40
Fields, EdwardEnterprise System Manager$89,150.16
Ray, Andrew JamesAssociate Professor 12 mth Lead Sci$88,532.40
Lay, Jerusha JessicaAssistant Professor 12 mth$88,527.12
Obielodan, James BProfessor$88,054.80
Taylor, Tierra FChair/Professor 12 Mth$87,890.04
Free, Travella RAsst Prof 12 mth Prog Leader 4-H$87,306.24
Calix, Nancy CAsst Ext Admin for County Operations$86,603.28
Satram-Hale, Hannah BetticeTitle IX Coordinator/Title VII Investigator/S$86,603.04
Wang, ChangzhengProfessor 12 mth$86,097.84
Webster, Thomas CProfessor 12 mth$86,097.84
Sipes, Kimberly AAssistant Professor 9 mth$86,030.64
Clay, Phillip HAssoc Prof Disability Resource Coord 12 mth$85,936.44
Emanuel, Stashia LynnAssistant Executive Director$85,641.24
Whittinghill, Leigh JaneAssistant Professor 12 mth$84,315.84
Bernard, MarcusAssociate Professor 12 mth$83,045.88
Gonsalves, WandaProfessor of Nursing 12 Mth$83,045.88
Carr, Tanya DamonDirector of Communication$82,782.36
Sanders, Sonia PatrickDirector Of Public Engagement$82,782.36
Yang, EricDir International Affairs & Global Ag Prog$82,527.84
Banerjee, SwagataAssociate Professor 9mth$82,319.28
Stratton, Gary ReedAssociate Professor 9 mth$82,319.28
Glenn, MicahDirector of Grants and Sponsored Programs$81,999.96
Shen, ChiProfessor$81,993.48
Hayden, Arthur ChristopherAssociate Professor$81,982.08
Finley, Gill MProgram Leader in Community Resource Developm$81,508.80
Burton, JessicaDirector of Purchasing and Accounts Payable$81,508.68
Smith, AliciaDirector of Payroll$81,508.68
Finn, Lechrista MAssociate Professor 12 mth$80,969.88
Rhodus, Ashley AbshireFiscal & Compliance Dir & Budget Analyst$80,693.76
Hayes, BarbaraPolice Captain$80,501.64
Zamora, Diomides SantosAsst Prof Forestry$80,000.04
Gilliam, Erin DanielleInt Dean Associate Professor 9 Mth$79,594.20
Benson, Yolanda CRegistrar$78,961.68
Olden, Farida AzzouzAssociate Professor 12 mth$78,810.72
Hamilton, PaulAssistant Mens Football coach$78,452.28
Rossi, WaldemarAssistant Professor Research 12 mth$78,271.08
Milton, Whitni JanelAssistant Professor 9 Mth$78,270.84
Robinson, Eric NathanielManager HSE Safety$77,942.88
Mallory, LloydChoral Director Assoc. Professor of Music$77,855.76
Walker, Jerome JInfrastructure Manager$77,710.20
Kobayashi, HidekaAssoc/Full Professor$76,921.44
Shabazz, DavidAssoc Chair Assoc Professor 12 mth$76,760.28
Lucas, Shawn TAssistant Professor 12 mth$76,651.44
Semmens, KennethAssociate Professor 12 mth$76,651.44
Dodds, James DEnterprise Systems Admin$76,414.68
Brown, DeannaTitle III Director$76,414.56
Sims, ArlenActing Dean of Students$76,414.56
Desborde, Rene DProfessor 9 mth$75,706.80
Average KSU professor salary (unofficial) $75,213
Bigdeli Jahed, FaribaAssociate Professor 9 mth$74,897.16
Amadife, Nkechi GProfessor$74,816.16
Wicker, ScottInterim Chair/Assoc Prof 12 mth$74,741.40
Stuckey, Sheila ArnettaDir II Librarian Assoc Prof 12 mth$73,952.64
Jones, ChristinaBudget Manager$73,867.32
Ramon, Donavan L.Assistant Professor 9 Mth$73,142.88
Dunn, Erica MoniqueDirector of Student Support Services$72,746.64
Borne, Elise AParalegal General Counsel/ Board Professional$72,072.00
Dailey, MichaelDirector of Instructional Design$71,320.32
Jackson, Jamaal RHead Coach Men's Basketball Men's Basketball$71,320.32
Rozmaity, Andrey NikolayTechnical Services Coordinator$71,320.32
Thompson, Kenneth RState Specialist 4H Youth Development$71,320.32
Susanto-Ong, YulianaDirector Instit Res and Effect Institutional$70,001.76
Graves, Lauren BDirector Institutional Effect VP AAP$69,282.36
Thomas, Reginald LAssistant Professor 9 mth$69,094.20
Bebe, Frederick NAssistant Professor Research 12 mth$68,824.44
Novelo, Noel DInt Asst Professor Research Assoc 12 mth$68,513.16
Amadife, Emmanuel NProfessor 9 mth$68,284.68
McGee, Sharon RLibrarian Professor Dir 12 mth$68,284.68
Thomas, Dennis RProduction Coordinator Research$67,650.60
Ballard-Kang, JenniferAssistant Professor 9 mth$67,475.04
Hannemann, JensAssociate Professor 9 mth$67,475.04
Maiti, RichardAssistant Professor  9 mths$67,475.04
Marraccini, Patricia AnnAssistant Professor 9 mth$67,475.04
Wise, Clifton RayAssistant  Professor 9 mth$67,475.04
Dunn, Cheryl LynetteSenior Executive Assistant$66,225.96
Duvall, JacquelineAssoc. Athletics Director Sr. Women's Admin.$66,225.96
Wynne, Forrest SState Specialist Aqua Pod$66,130.32
Javed, Kazi RahmanAssociate Professor 9 mth$66,125.52
Hager, Janelle VeraState Specialist Aquaponics$66,124.08
McCutchen, Keith DwayneDirector Choir Assoc Prof 9 mth$65,855.64
Osbourne, Jesse DaleComm and Pub Specialist Public Relations$65,207.16
Hawkins, MarvaAssistant Director of BREDS Office for Enroll$65,000.04
Anthony, TakeiaAssociate Professor - School of Humanities$64,500.00
Conwell, Delandual LeeComp Coord Ops Database Spec Finance & Busi$64,432.80
Hicks, Lori CelesteAssoc. Professor 12 mth$64,308.84
Cochran, Nathan MAsst Football Coach$64,188.36
Obi, Sunday CProfessor 9 mth$63,966.24
Johnson, LeslyeHuman Resources Manager$63,678.60
Turner, Lisa AdamsAssistant Professor 9 mth$63,426.36
Smith, Peter AProfessor 9 mth$63,156.48
Eldridge, Rachel DFiscal Coordinator Research$63,000.00
Rajendran, NarayananProfessor 9 mth$62,886.60
McCoy, Rebecca JAssistant Professor 9 Mth$62,616.84
Mosley, JenniferRegistered Nurse$62,400.00
Nesbitt, Patrese AnnAsst Prof 9 Mth HPer$62,284.68
Witty, Barbara JeanAsst Professor Criminal Justice$62,284.68
Nichols, Charles RAssistant Professor$61,652.28
Bates, Ashley MarieMedia and Communications Manager$61,641.00
Mishra, NilimaState Ext Spec for Dietetics and Human Nutrit$61,410.84
Hopkins, CharlesQuality Control Coach$61,131.84
Caul-Jackson, ChristinaDirector of Academic Support$61,131.60
Clement, Emily AnneVeterinary Technologist Extension$61,131.60
Davis, Christopher MichaelGraphics Designer Student Affairs$61,131.60
Gamberg, AmySr. Executive  Assistant$61,131.60
Goins, Megan MarieInt Farm Manager Ext Assoc$61,131.60
Lawrence, Whitney NicoleAssistant Professor$61,131.60
Mattox, Vincent DDual Credit Coordinator Dual Credit$61,131.60
Yates, Katianna LynnDirector of Campus Life$61,131.60
Rimolo De Rienzi, Mirta MAssistant Professor 9 Mth$60,727.56
Griffin, Robert MDir of Band Assoc Prof 9 mth$60,471.36
Garrett, JamesDirector of Residence Life$60,000.00
Lewis, EdgarInterventionist/Mental Health Counselor$60,000.00
Collum, Daniel DProfessor 9 mth$59,647.80
East, TonikaAssociate Director Career Services$59,094.00
Williams, Wyvette AnitaSenior Graphics Designer$59,094.00
Haskins, Travis EugeneDirector of Academic Advising$59,093.88
Average full-time employee salary $58,570
Plummer, RoderickAssistant Football Coach Men's Football$58,075.20
Merlino, Mara LeeProfessor 9 mth$58,028.40
Tate, Debbra FAssociate Professor$57,245.76
Polson, SuzetteAssociate Professor 9 mth$57,218.64
Bright, Leigh AnneSr Research Assoc&Assoc Grad Coord Aqua Pod$57,158.28
Crabtree, Sheri BethSr Res.Exten Assoc - Horticulture$57,158.28
Nelson, Joni NMgr CSFF & Sr Ext Assoc$57,158.28
Coyle, Shawn DRes Asso & Fac Mgr AqTech Bldg Aquaculture$57,158.04
Lowe, Jeremiah DResearch Assoc & Equip Mgr Atwood$57,158.04
Omar, EslamAssistant Professor Public Administration$57,094.08
Johnson, CarolExecutive Administrative Assistant$57,000.00
Hampton, Dantrea RLibrarian Asst Prof 12 mth$56,679.00
Franklin County Median Household Income $56,274
Bates, Kenneth JayGeospatial Extension Spec Research$56,228.76
Brogan, Shannon MarieProfessor 9 Mth$56,112.24
Douglas, Adrian AnnGrant Manager$56,037.48
Johnson, Irma SCoordinator II SVE Learning$56,037.48
Combest, Samantha JoAccounting Manager$56,037.12
Lee, Leiandra RennaeAssistant Director Financial Aid$56,037.12
Spence-Gigger, TiaResearch Analyst$56,037.12
Crawley, LanePolice Officer$55,993.60
Keith, Shimar AntonResearch Analyst$55,969.56
Sharma, RitaAssociate Professor 9 mth$55,329.36
Fallis, PaulMechanical Services Manager$55,099.20
Level, Churi LorineCoordinator of Cohort Support$55,018.44
Halliday, Leah MarieInstructional Designer$54,999.96
Khatiwada, DharmaAssistant Professor of Physics$54,999.84
Lyttle-Burns, Gussie AnnAssistant Professor History$54,999.84
Rogers, JohnathanAssistant Professor of Mathematics 9 mth$54,999.84
Langley, MaiaAdministrative Assistant III$54,990.00
Huang, Michael LingyuResearch Associate Food & Animal Sciences$54,744.00
Lai, Alexander CkAssociate Professor 9 mth$54,411.72
Elliott, John GaryAssociate Professor 9 mth$53,979.96
Crawford, William MCommunity Outreach Coordinator Extension$53,795.76
Mason, TheaDirector of Testing Center$53,490.12
Bellman, KatherineBREDS Recruitment & CRM Manager$52,980.72
Benge, Christopher HoustonTitle III Coordinator$52,980.72
Love, KrissalynDirector First & Second Yr Experience$52,980.72
Torain, Tebony NDirector of Upward Bound Asst Prov Outreach$52,980.72
Blackburn, Billy JoeTrades Manager  Facilities Service$52,977.60
Washington, John ABoiler Plant Supervisor Boiler Plant$52,977.60
Yett, Issac RGrounds/Housekeeping Manager$52,977.60
Abrokwa, Joe NkansahInstructional Laboratories Mgr Math And Scien$52,961.16
Sandifer, Jeremy DSr Exten & Research Assoc in Stem Outreach$52,675.32
Lu, LiAssociate Professor 9 mth$52,630.56
Reilly, WilfredAssoc Professor 9 mth$52,630.56
Barr, MaryAssistant Professor 9 mth$52,360.56
Batra, JyoticaAssistant Professor 9 mth$52,360.56
Washington, Gavin PAssociate Professor 9 mth$52,360.56
Kentucky median household income $52,295
Caudle, Lawrence Thomas4-H Extension Associate$52,000.08
Townsend, Casey Harlee4-H Extension Associate$52,000.08
English, KatrinaHead Coach Men's/Women's Volleyball$51,999.96
Birch, Saundra FayeTechnology Coordinator$51,961.92
Chavous, Edwin WendellArea Small Farm Agent I Food & Animal Scien$51,961.92
Cochran, Nathan JDistance Ed and Online Prog I Aqua Pod$51,961.92
Friley, Karen LynnResearch AssociateIII Ag & Natural Resource$51,961.92
Lewis, Stephen GExtension Agent Horticulture$51,961.92
Turley, Eric ToddResearch Associate II Environ Studies & Sus$51,961.92
Weibel, Charles RMedia and Tech Coord I Research$51,961.92
Ong, AndyLand Grant Facilities Manager Extension$51,961.32
Brown-Price, Linda OdessaArea Specialist Family & Consumer Sci$51,296.52
Capriles, Nancy Del RosarioAssociate Professor 9 Mth$51,280.80
Glass, Cynthia StallardAssociate Professor 9 Mth$51,280.80
Brown, Karen DeniseExecutive Admin. Assistant$50,943.00
Gurtowski, KevinExtension Associate- GOAP & Forestry Ext$50,943.00
Palmer, Jonathan LVideo Production Assistant and Photographer$50,943.00
Rosenbach, Kathryn MarieSr. HR Generalist$50,943.00
Ross, Louis AndrewManager of  Environmental Education Research$50,943.00
Alexander, Jameeca NAdministrative Assistant III General Counsel$50,934.00
Renfroe-Adams, Brigitte JSr Plumber$50,856.00
Matisoff, Martin ASr Research Associate Ag & Natural Resource$50,433.72
Valentine, Monica MAssistant Professor 9 mth$50,201.40
Berry, MoniqueAssistant Director of Residence Life$50,000.04
Ikard, Trumell StevonInstructor$50,000.04
Johnson, RozinaAssistant Professor of English$50,000.04
Royalty, John ThomasInstructor$50,000.04
Fleckenstein, Leo JohnResearch and Extension Associate$49,924.20
Walter, Bobby CRef/Distance Educ Instructor 12 mth$49,827.60
Simmons, Clayton LCompliance Coordinator$49,007.16
McGee, Amy MelissaSr.Grant & Administrative Assist$48,906.00
Bryant, Richard CameronExtension Associate$48,905.40
Harriford, Kimberly LFootball Relations & Administrative Support$48,905.16
Murphy, Diane RayGraphics Designer Univ Admin External Rel &$48,905.16
Davis, Jerry WayneCoordinator II Financial Aid$48,750.00
Kashan, Fariba NAssistant Professor 9 mth$48,582.00
Smith, Helen MargaretAssociate Professor 9 mth$48,582.00
Farrell, AndreCoordinator of Student Athlete Academic Succe$48,000.00
Means, JameelahAssistant Registrar$48,000.00
Osterman, Stefanie CruzCoordinator of Land Grant Program Affairs$48,000.00
Thompson, JodyInterim Research and Extension Associate$48,000.00
Rogers, Laura AnnSmall Farms Agent Food & Animal Sciences$47,886.48
Edelen, Deborah LynnAccountant II$47,886.36
Palmer, Adriana CDirector of Orientation and Pre-College Progr$47,886.36
Sweazy, GidgettSNAP-Ed Program Coordinator Extension$47,886.36
Meade, RebeccaLicensed Practical Nurse$47,775.00
Agnew, DevinDisability/Testing Coordinator$46,999.92
Baker, Destini RPeer Training Coordinator$46,999.92
Hampton, RachelLearning Management System Coordinator$46,999.92
Wilcox, Ed EGeospatial Extension watershed Research$46,867.80
Milligan, Louis DExtension Agent 4H & Youth Dev Family & Con$46,867.68
Patel, Shreya VikramResearch Associate Food & Animal Sciences$46,867.68
Thompson, Patrice NExtension Agent-4H Family & Consumer Sci$46,867.68
Deramus, ChandraExt Agent Fam&Consumer Science Family & Con$46,867.56
Manley, RobertLocksmith II O&M Residence Life$46,862.40
Douthitt, BrandonAssistant Professor 9 mth$46,713.36
Griffis, Bruce PAssistant Professor 9 mth$46,692.72
Brockington, Tiffany E.Program Coordinator$46,623.00
Boggs, Harold AElectrician II Electrical Services$46,612.80
Longstreet, Fulvia GAdministrative Assistant III$46,390.50
Tutt, JamieFirst and Second Yr Success Specialist$46,358.16
Olds, AmyExecutive Administrative Assistant - SECL$45,999.96
Schweickart, Otto HenryResearch Assistant Research$45,883.50
Abbott, WendySocial Media Coordinator and Media Assistant$45,864.00
Behrends, Matthew WilliamInterim Research Associate$45,848.76
Boatman-Parks, ShirleyAccountant I$45,848.76
Brown, BethanyGrants  Accountant$45,848.76
Brown-Patterson, Turquoise MNutrition Program Coordinator$45,848.76
Carter, Louis JeneInterim FCS Extension Agent - Jefferson Count$45,848.76
Gullett, Lora EExtension Area Agent$45,848.76
Haney, JohnResearch & Extension Associate$45,848.76
Henry, Robert AllenHead Coach Baseball Men's Baseball$45,848.76
Johnson, Karla HGrant Accountant I$45,848.76
Kring, Nathan AlexanderResearch Associate Aquaculture$45,848.76
Marquez Cordova, Jessica GArea Agent I$45,848.76
Mullins, Caitlin JTemporary Research Assoc$45,848.76
Palmer, Joseph HayesInterim Research Associate$45,848.76
Preece, Brandon MichaelResearch and Extension Associate$45,848.76
Rice, Cynthia CInterim Research and Extension Associate$45,848.76
Ross, Patricia DExecutive Administrative$45,848.76
Shrestha, SandeshTemporary Research Associate$45,848.76
Trivette, Thomas GInterim Extension Associate$45,848.76
Vincent, Jacob RGreenhouse Manager$45,848.76
Walling, Chelsea TInterim Extension and Research Associate$45,848.76
Warner, JeffreyResearch&Extension Assoc Aquaculture Genetics$45,848.76
Whitworth, Daniel BernardAssistant Professor of Low Brass$45,848.76
Davis, Ellsworth EElectrician$45,843.20
Felder, Chandee RAdministrative Assistant III$45,201.00
Ward, CecilHead Men's/Women's Track & Field Coach$45,000.00
Roberts, Monique AAdministrative Assistant III$44,830.50
Flowers, ChristianSports Information Director$43,999.92
Rogers, William AllenResearch and Extension Assistant$43,816.50
Auberry, William PaulInterim Farm Mgr Aquaculture$43,811.04
Mynk, William LaneCounselor Health Services Alcohol & Drug Pr$43,811.04
Davis, WillieInstructor 9 Mth$43,183.80
Smoot-Baker, Ashlie ChannelleInterim Dir Please Call Me Mister Proj$42,792.24
Jacobs, Joyua KaninaCounselor$42,792.00
Montgomery-Persons, Rebecca MAccounts Payable Analyst$42,792.00
Robertson, NeniBuyer I$42,792.00
Rucker-Taylor, Sophia LAuxillary Specialist$42,792.00
Shaw, Monique NicholeOffice Manager$42,792.00
Tolbert, Danyel DoneenCash and Collections Coordinat Bursar$42,792.00
Wickers, Keith DSystems Analyst Financial Aid Financial Aid$42,531.36
Smith, Laquida ReneeInstructor 9 Mth$42,042.00
Tutt, MichaelBREDS Specialist$42,000.00
McGaughey-Summers, DeannaAssistant Professor English 9 mth$41,999.88
Nix, KeturahAssistant Professor English 9 mth$41,999.88
Crowe, Bryan DavidSystems Administrator Computer &Technology$41,569.44
Vandiver, BaileyInterim Media and Communications Editor$41,340.00
Harrod, Stephen LeeAutomotive Mechanic, Senior Environ Studies$40,768.00
Doyle, Elizabeth KAdministrative Assistant III$40,755.00
Few, NicoleRecords Management Clerk Financial Aid$40,755.00
Miller, Jessica LynneAdministrative Assistant III Aquaculture$40,755.00
Noel, M AllisonAdministrative Assistant III Research$40,755.00
Owens, Jackie LynnAdministrative Assistant III Extension$40,755.00
Wollman, Jack LeeAdministrative Assistant II College Of Prof$40,755.00
Spiggle, Shelley SharpSr. Program Asst$40,754.64
Barber, Danielle MarieBenefit Specialist$40,754.40
Miller, Sydnie NicoleStudent Support Services Coordinator$40,735.50
Chappel, David KristopherInterim Jr. Video Editor$40,579.50
Glasscock, LauraAssistant Professor 9 mth$40,485.00
Hunter, JefferyPolice Officer$40,102.40
Carney, CheyneyUniversity College Advisor II$39,999.96
Davidson, Alona NashaBREDS Specialist$39,999.96
Hadaidi, SarahInstructor$39,999.96
McCoy, LaurenTranscript and Transfer Analyst$39,999.96
Watters, TisharaUniversity College Advisor II$39,999.96
Herve, KeymiaAcademic Coach - Upward Bound$39,735.60
Barfield, Dorothy AllisonProgram Asst County Ops & Spec Proj$39,390.00
Brown, OctaviaUC Academic Advisor$39,353.52
Allen, Kristy MResearch Assistant Research$38,766.00
Armstrong, Dawson AnthonyResearch Assistant Aquaculture$38,766.00
Barmore, Kimberly AnnResearch & Exten Asst Organic Ag$38,766.00
Carrington, Dakarai PetersonResearch and Extension Asst-Value Add Process$38,766.00
Claiborn, Trevor MExtension Assistant - Small Farms$38,766.00
Croft, Catherine GeraldineInterim Extension Assistant$38,766.00
Fisk, Jill ChristineInterim Research Assistant$38,766.00
Gootee, Kaitlynn MarieInterim Extension Asst Env Ed$38,766.00
Hartell, Amber NicoleResearch Assistant Food & Animal Sciences$38,766.00
Jackson, Christine LeighInterim Research and Extension Assistant$38,766.00
Johannemann, Mark ETemporary Research Asst$38,766.00
Kelso, John RussellExtension and Research Assistant$38,766.00
McCoun, Megan JuneResearch and Extension Assistant$38,766.00
Miller, Kasondra KayInterim Research and Extension Assistant$38,766.00
Paxton, Rance BradleyResearch Asst Ag & Div of Envi Studies & Sust$38,766.00
Ries, Ian AInterim Extension Asst Env Ed$38,766.00
Stonewall, McKinleyResearch Assistant$38,766.00
Van Sanford, BlakeResearch & Exten Asst Organic Ag$38,766.00
Walker, Brian KirtleyExtension Assistant  4-H$38,766.00
Schwab, Corinne MaeHeath & Safety Coordinator Safety$38,207.40
Pruitt, Patrick OSecurity Officer$38,147.20
Maynard, Whitney TaraInterim Research Assistant$38,044.50
Akins, ClydeAdministrative Assistant III$37,986.00
Armes, Barry ScottHelp Desk Technician II$37,752.00
Daniels, JohnCarpenter$37,440.00
Williams, Lee FTeam Leader Housekeeping$37,086.40
Coulter-Gause, RachelCareer Navigator$36,991.50
Wilson, Veronica JHousekeeping Supervisor$36,878.40
Whitted, Alyson HopeStudent Records Coordinator$36,757.50
Ashcraft, RachelleAccounts Payable Clerk$36,679.50
Collins, Larma WashingtonStudent Counselor Bursar$36,679.50
Hardin, ChristaPurchasing Buyer$36,679.08
Matlock, JahrodQuality Control Coach$36,424.32
Walker, RoyQuality Control Coach$36,424.32
Allen, Joseph EMedia Production Technician II Research$36,238.80
Hannah, Kennedy JarrellMentor Fac and After School Ed Child Dev An$36,238.80
Morton, David SCoach/ Compliance Officer Athletic Administ$36,238.80
Smith, Shaun AndreAsst Coach Men's Basketball Men's Basketball$36,238.80
Thomas, Nandi IHR Generalist$36,238.80
Morgan, Jonathan SMotor Pool Manager Motor Pool$36,025.60
Day, BrittniePurchasing Buyer$36,000.00
Haile, AsterAdministrative Assistant III$35,997.00
Rankin, Michael DionFarm Technician Research$35,763.00
Wetenkamp, Stuart JosephFarm Technician$35,763.00
Ellison, Jonicia AlexandriaPayroll Analyst$35,665.50
Hodge, Kimberly LynnAdministrative Assistant III$35,665.50
Brown, Stephen MHVAC Mechanic II Mechanical Services$35,651.20
Herve, KendraHuman Resources Assistant$35,646.00
Anderson, KerishaBREDS  Data Specialist$35,568.00
Blair, Terrance WilliamResidence Director$35,568.00
Brewer, GeorgeAsst Football Coach$35,568.00
Colbert, DanielleUC Academic Advisor$35,568.00
Francis, PhillipUC Academic Advisor$35,568.00
Gates-Norris, ZionResidence Hall Director$35,568.00
Mozee, RoderickAcademic Advisor$35,568.00
Sanks, ManassasResidence Hall Director$35,568.00
Viger, MitchellAsst. Football Coach$35,568.00
West, DakotaCarpenter$35,360.00
Colten, Nathaniel JosefFarm Technician$35,334.00
Jones, Ramonia ACustodian-Team Lead$33,904.00
Douthitt, ConnieBREDS Office Coordinator$33,774.00
Jackson, Pauline DCustodian II Aqua Pod$33,092.80
Blankenship, DanaCustodian Housekeeping$32,843.20
Robinson, RobertHousekeeping$32,843.20
Tillman, HopeHousekeeping$32,843.20
Clark, Tameka ChavonStudent Counselor Bursar$32,779.50
Terry, K'oriFarm Technician Horticulture$32,604.00
Anderson, Gregory ThomasLocksmith I$32,593.60
Edwards, Roger DStationary Fireman II Boiler Plant$32,219.20
Skelton, Steven TaylorFarm Technician II Research$32,097.00
Raffaele, Kathleen MarieSNAP Program Assistant Family & Consumer Sc$31,785.00
Burse, Clarice YCustodian II Housekeeping$31,782.40
Childs, Ben AndrewDispatcher University Police$31,782.40
Cooper, Ron AllenCustodian I$31,782.40
Davis, Jesse LamarGroundskeeper II Grounds$31,782.40
Grimes, GregGroundskeeper I$31,782.40
Hager, LindaDispatcher$31,782.40
Harding, CynthiaSecurity Officer$31,782.40
Jackson, Calvin LDispatcher University Police$31,782.40
Jolly, DakotaGroundskeeper I$31,782.40
Moore, Monikha MCustodian$31,782.40
Nicholson, Melvin DCustodian I$31,782.40
Pulliam, Darrell WStationary Fireman II Boiler Plant$31,782.40
Robertson, Robert EarlGroundskeeper I$31,782.40
Segar, PhilipDriver/Facilities Specialist Facilities Ser$31,782.40
Sharp, Billy WStock Clerk Warehouse$31,782.40
Spencer, Kenneth LTradesman$31,782.40
Stallard, Clarence EdwardStationary Fireman II Boiler Plant$31,782.40
Tracy, LeonPainter Facilities Service$31,782.40
Wash, Tony AStationary Fireman II Boiler Plant$31,782.40
Washington, Lowell WhitneyStock Clerk Warehouse$31,782.40
Woolums, Eric BPainter Facilities Service$31,782.40
Cockrell, GeorgeDriver/Facilities Specialist$31,200.00
Dennis, AmandaCustodian  Housekeeping$31,200.00
Adams, Danny ASmall Farm Assistant III Food & Animal Scie$29,815.50
Crawford, PattyTelephone Operator$29,796.00
Fraley, SaraStudent Support Specialist II$29,796.00
Harbut, Jhamicah MExtension Assistant Extension$29,796.00
Harden, Kenyarna ChristyLibrary Assistant I Director Blazer Library$29,796.00
Hargrave, John RHelp Desk Technician Tier III$29,796.00
Jenkins, Maurisha CLibrary Assistant I Director Blazer Library$29,796.00
Johnson, DeNayusCampus Life Assistant$29,796.00
Munoz, Andrea SoledadSNAP Program Assistant Family & Consumer Sc$29,796.00
Price, Rachel MarieSNAP Program Assistant$29,796.00
Reed, Jessica DianeSNAP Program Assistant Family & Consumer Sc$29,796.00
Robinson, Emma NicholsExtension Assistant Extension$29,796.00
Smith, Laykin NashaeSNAP Program Assistant Family & Consumer Sc$29,796.00
Troxell, TammyOffice Administrator$29,250.00
Williams, Amani NAthletic Liaison$29,250.00
Grugin, Michael D.Golf Coach$28,528.08

