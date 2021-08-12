This is the first installment of a series on salaries at four large local public agencies — Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County government and the Frankfort Plant Board.
The State Journal recently received an open records request response revealing annual base salaries for 453 full-time Kentucky State University employees.
Some employees may have left or been hired by the university since this list was generated, and some salaries may have changed.
The salaries do not take into account fringe benefits, stipends, or any payments beyond the employee’s base salary.
Acting President Clara Ross Stamps is the highest-paid employee at the school, making just over $229,000. The highest-paid professor at over $154,000 is Kirk Pomper, Director of Land Grant Programs and Dean of the College of Agriculture, Community and the Sciences. Head Football Coach Charlie Jackson makes the most of any non-academic staffer at $163,000.
As of July 30, KSU paid 681 people, including full- and part-time employees. Of the 453 full-time employees on payroll as of Aug. 5, 115 were marked as professors.
The average annual base salary for a full-time employee is $58,570. For those full-time employees marked as professors on the records provided by KSU, the average salary is $75,213. The median household income for Franklin County, per the latest U.S. Census data, is $56,274.
Employees of KSU made roughly $29.77 million annually as of July 30. The school’s operating budget for this fiscal year is just under $50 million.
Judith Wilde, professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, and James Finkelstein who is professor emeritus at the same school, specialize in researching university presidents’ contracts and pay-related issues in higher education.
After reviewing KSU’s salaries for all employees, they said that there was a stark gap between administrator pay and professor pay — but that the same gap existed in most universities.
“This is part of a national trend,” Finkelstein said.
Finkelstein added that the trend noticed by those who follow higher education is the stagnancy of faculty salaries while salaries for administrators continue to grow. Each year, they said, the gap grows larger.
He and Wilde said that KSU’s gap between professors and administrators wasn’t as stark as it is at some other universities.
“There is a discrepancy, but not necessarily worse than anywhere else,” Finkelstein said. “… It’s more or less what you might expect — not too, terribly bad. There wasn’t quite the number of assistant deans, associate VPs and all those people with exaggerated titles as you might see elsewhere. So the discrepancy here isn’t as great as what we see in some major research universities.”
The Chronicle of Higher Education’s data corroborates this. KSU’s salaries were the lowest of any other public school in Kentucky with data available for the 2018-2019 academic year at $64,597. The University of Kentucky was paying professors, on average, almost twice as much.
Former president Brown contract
Former KSU president M. Christopher Brown II, had a base salary of $270,000, but bonuses and other incentives brought that number higher than $400,000.
A Herald-Leader analysis of Brown’s pay concluded that he made roughly $425,000.
The State Journal obtained Brown’s contract as well as all variations and addendums to the contract.
The Lexington newspaper found that Brown was granted a $43,200 bonus after receiving a glowing performance review from a consultant with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.
In addition to a number of performance and retention incentives, as well as cost of living increases, the board voted in 2019 to allow Brown to live outside of the presidential mansion. The board also awarded him a monthly housing allowance of $4,030, or $48,360 annually.
Wilde and Finkelstein characterized Brown's overall contract as "fairly lucrative" for a school the size of KSU, but noted that his housing allowance was unusually large. In their analysis of several major university presidential contracts, they said about one third of those contracts included housing allowances. The allowances in the study ranged from $19,000 to $70,000 annually.
"And none of those institutions are as small as KSU," Wilde added.
In the wake of his positive performance review, Brown was granted a contract extension on June 3 that gave him another four years as the school's top administrator.
Brown resigned from his post amid questions about the school’s finances, some of which were forwarded by members of the board of regents to the governor’s office, on July 20
KSU full-time salaries
|Payroll Name
|Job Title Description
|Annual Salary
|Ross Stamps, Clara
|Acting President
|$229,243.56
|Hamilton, Leroy
|Provost & VP for Academic Affairs
|$216,000.00
|Yates, Lucian
|Executive Director, West Louisville HBCU Expansion
|$192,055.08
|Rush, Gregory M
|Vice President for Finance Administration
|$180,000.00
|Jackson, Charlie
|Head Coach Men's Football
|$163,017.72
|Schneller, Beverly
|VP for Academic Quality Research & Innovation
|$154,283.76
|Pomper, Kirk W
|Dean Dir Land Grant Professor 12 mth
|$154,205.52
|Level, Alvin E
|Director of Bands Asst. Prof 12 mth
|$145,249.92
|Tidwell, James Henry
|Chair Professor 12 Mth
|$142,466.88
|Dixie, Wendy Denise
|Chief Information Officer Computer Services
|$134,997.72
|King Jr., Berkley
|Vice Provost for Academic Affairs
|$132,000.00
|Adams, Anthony
|Professor
|$128,461.80
|Deams, Pernella
|Interim Vice Pres. Stud Engagement Campus lif
|$126,414.72
|Lang, Lisa Kathleen
|General Counsel & Records Custodian
|$125,829.24
|Powell-Young, Yolanda Michelle
|Professor
|$120,676.32
|Thompson, Darryl Dewayne
|Assistant VP Institutional Advancement
|$117,000.00
|Sedlacek, John David
|Chair Professor 12 mth
|$114,300.60
|Harris, James
|Internal Auditor
|$112,074.60
|Forde, Timothy
|Assoc. Professor 12 mth
|$112,000.08
|Owens, Courtney T
|Int Assoc Extension Admin Asst Prof 12 mth
|$111,074.04
|Gyawali, Buddhi Raj
|Professor 12 mth Lead Sci
|$110,644.20
|Andries, Kenneth Michael
|Assoc Dean Int Dir Grad Prg Assoc Prof 12 mth
|$108,668.76
|McFayden, Elgie Chester
|Chair Associate Professor 12 mth
|$106,030.56
|Tope, Avinash M
|Associate Prof 12 mth & Lead Scientist
|$103,658.76
|Cable, Paul
|Director of Capital Planning &Facilities Mgmt
|$101,886.24
|Holloway, Charles
|Vice Provost Student Success
|$101,886.24
|Williams, Frederick Alvin
|Assistant Professor/Chair Social Work
|$100,969.92
|Durborow, Robert Maurice
|Act Assoc RD Int Asst Research Dir Prof 12 mt
|$99,592.92
|Raglin, Candace
|Director of Human Resources
|$98,829.48
|Han, Shuo
|Deputy General Counsel General Counsel
|$97,810.68
|Broaddus, Mary Ellen
|Assistant Professor 12 mth
|$97,319.52
|Turay, Abdul M
|Professor
|$97,164.00
|Cribbs, Christopher David
|State Spec Entrepr & Exten AreaDir Extension
|$96,791.52
|Johnson, Ramon
|Athletics Director
|$96,000.00
|Simon, Marion Faye
|Professor Extension 12 mth
|$95,814.36
|Gomelsky, Boris I
|Professor 12 mth
|$95,669.16
|Williams, Jennifer
|Director of BREDS Office
|$94,753.80
|Brooks-Eaves, Mindy
|Assistant Professor/Chair Social Work
|$92,665.20
|Coulson-Clark, Margery
|Professor/Executive Director University Colle
|$92,665.08
|Grimes, Kristopher R
|Assoc Professor 12 mth State Spec Lead Sci
|$92,388.84
|Slater, Terrance Damond
|Head Women's Basketball Coach
|$91,697.40
|Todd, Samantha Ann
|APRN
|$91,391.76
|Walston, Herman Ervin
|Professor 9 Mth
|$91,226.16
|Antonious, George Fouad
|Professor 12 mth
|$90,416.28
|DeCourcy, Michael
|Executive Director for Institutional Advancem
|$90,169.08
|Ighile, Faith
|Director, Graduate Nursing Programs
|$90,000.00
|Love, Daryl
|Executive Director Career Services
|$90,000.00
|Gebremedhin, Maheteme T
|Associate Professor 12 mth
|$89,922.48
|Keese, Russelle Daniels
|Executive Director of Financial Aid
|$89,659.80
|Young, Allison P
|Assoc Prof 12 mth Prog Leader FCS
|$89,435.40
|Fields, Edward
|Enterprise System Manager
|$89,150.16
|Ray, Andrew James
|Associate Professor 12 mth Lead Sci
|$88,532.40
|Lay, Jerusha Jessica
|Assistant Professor 12 mth
|$88,527.12
|Obielodan, James B
|Professor
|$88,054.80
|Taylor, Tierra F
|Chair/Professor 12 Mth
|$87,890.04
|Free, Travella R
|Asst Prof 12 mth Prog Leader 4-H
|$87,306.24
|Calix, Nancy C
|Asst Ext Admin for County Operations
|$86,603.28
|Satram-Hale, Hannah Bettice
|Title IX Coordinator/Title VII Investigator/S
|$86,603.04
|Wang, Changzheng
|Professor 12 mth
|$86,097.84
|Webster, Thomas C
|Professor 12 mth
|$86,097.84
|Sipes, Kimberly A
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$86,030.64
|Clay, Phillip H
|Assoc Prof Disability Resource Coord 12 mth
|$85,936.44
|Emanuel, Stashia Lynn
|Assistant Executive Director
|$85,641.24
|Whittinghill, Leigh Jane
|Assistant Professor 12 mth
|$84,315.84
|Bernard, Marcus
|Associate Professor 12 mth
|$83,045.88
|Gonsalves, Wanda
|Professor of Nursing 12 Mth
|$83,045.88
|Carr, Tanya Damon
|Director of Communication
|$82,782.36
|Sanders, Sonia Patrick
|Director Of Public Engagement
|$82,782.36
|Yang, Eric
|Dir International Affairs & Global Ag Prog
|$82,527.84
|Banerjee, Swagata
|Associate Professor 9mth
|$82,319.28
|Stratton, Gary Reed
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$82,319.28
|Glenn, Micah
|Director of Grants and Sponsored Programs
|$81,999.96
|Shen, Chi
|Professor
|$81,993.48
|Hayden, Arthur Christopher
|Associate Professor
|$81,982.08
|Finley, Gill M
|Program Leader in Community Resource Developm
|$81,508.80
|Burton, Jessica
|Director of Purchasing and Accounts Payable
|$81,508.68
|Smith, Alicia
|Director of Payroll
|$81,508.68
|Finn, Lechrista M
|Associate Professor 12 mth
|$80,969.88
|Rhodus, Ashley Abshire
|Fiscal & Compliance Dir & Budget Analyst
|$80,693.76
|Hayes, Barbara
|Police Captain
|$80,501.64
|Zamora, Diomides Santos
|Asst Prof Forestry
|$80,000.04
|Gilliam, Erin Danielle
|Int Dean Associate Professor 9 Mth
|$79,594.20
|Benson, Yolanda C
|Registrar
|$78,961.68
|Olden, Farida Azzouz
|Associate Professor 12 mth
|$78,810.72
|Hamilton, Paul
|Assistant Mens Football coach
|$78,452.28
|Rossi, Waldemar
|Assistant Professor Research 12 mth
|$78,271.08
|Milton, Whitni Janel
|Assistant Professor 9 Mth
|$78,270.84
|Robinson, Eric Nathaniel
|Manager HSE Safety
|$77,942.88
|Mallory, Lloyd
|Choral Director Assoc. Professor of Music
|$77,855.76
|Walker, Jerome J
|Infrastructure Manager
|$77,710.20
|Kobayashi, Hideka
|Assoc/Full Professor
|$76,921.44
|Shabazz, David
|Assoc Chair Assoc Professor 12 mth
|$76,760.28
|Lucas, Shawn T
|Assistant Professor 12 mth
|$76,651.44
|Semmens, Kenneth
|Associate Professor 12 mth
|$76,651.44
|Dodds, James D
|Enterprise Systems Admin
|$76,414.68
|Brown, Deanna
|Title III Director
|$76,414.56
|Sims, Arlen
|Acting Dean of Students
|$76,414.56
|Desborde, Rene D
|Professor 9 mth
|$75,706.80
|Average KSU professor salary (unofficial)
|$75,213
|Bigdeli Jahed, Fariba
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$74,897.16
|Amadife, Nkechi G
|Professor
|$74,816.16
|Wicker, Scott
|Interim Chair/Assoc Prof 12 mth
|$74,741.40
|Stuckey, Sheila Arnetta
|Dir II Librarian Assoc Prof 12 mth
|$73,952.64
|Jones, Christina
|Budget Manager
|$73,867.32
|Ramon, Donavan L.
|Assistant Professor 9 Mth
|$73,142.88
|Dunn, Erica Monique
|Director of Student Support Services
|$72,746.64
|Borne, Elise A
|Paralegal General Counsel/ Board Professional
|$72,072.00
|Dailey, Michael
|Director of Instructional Design
|$71,320.32
|Jackson, Jamaal R
|Head Coach Men's Basketball Men's Basketball
|$71,320.32
|Rozmaity, Andrey Nikolay
|Technical Services Coordinator
|$71,320.32
|Thompson, Kenneth R
|State Specialist 4H Youth Development
|$71,320.32
|Susanto-Ong, Yuliana
|Director Instit Res and Effect Institutional
|$70,001.76
|Graves, Lauren B
|Director Institutional Effect VP AAP
|$69,282.36
|Thomas, Reginald L
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$69,094.20
|Bebe, Frederick N
|Assistant Professor Research 12 mth
|$68,824.44
|Novelo, Noel D
|Int Asst Professor Research Assoc 12 mth
|$68,513.16
|Amadife, Emmanuel N
|Professor 9 mth
|$68,284.68
|McGee, Sharon R
|Librarian Professor Dir 12 mth
|$68,284.68
|Thomas, Dennis R
|Production Coordinator Research
|$67,650.60
|Ballard-Kang, Jennifer
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$67,475.04
|Hannemann, Jens
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$67,475.04
|Maiti, Richard
|Assistant Professor 9 mths
|$67,475.04
|Marraccini, Patricia Ann
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$67,475.04
|Wise, Clifton Ray
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$67,475.04
|Dunn, Cheryl Lynette
|Senior Executive Assistant
|$66,225.96
|Duvall, Jacqueline
|Assoc. Athletics Director Sr. Women's Admin.
|$66,225.96
|Wynne, Forrest S
|State Specialist Aqua Pod
|$66,130.32
|Javed, Kazi Rahman
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$66,125.52
|Hager, Janelle Vera
|State Specialist Aquaponics
|$66,124.08
|McCutchen, Keith Dwayne
|Director Choir Assoc Prof 9 mth
|$65,855.64
|Osbourne, Jesse Dale
|Comm and Pub Specialist Public Relations
|$65,207.16
|Hawkins, Marva
|Assistant Director of BREDS Office for Enroll
|$65,000.04
|Anthony, Takeia
|Associate Professor - School of Humanities
|$64,500.00
|Conwell, Delandual Lee
|Comp Coord Ops Database Spec Finance & Busi
|$64,432.80
|Hicks, Lori Celeste
|Assoc. Professor 12 mth
|$64,308.84
|Cochran, Nathan M
|Asst Football Coach
|$64,188.36
|Obi, Sunday C
|Professor 9 mth
|$63,966.24
|Johnson, Leslye
|Human Resources Manager
|$63,678.60
|Turner, Lisa Adams
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$63,426.36
|Smith, Peter A
|Professor 9 mth
|$63,156.48
|Eldridge, Rachel D
|Fiscal Coordinator Research
|$63,000.00
|Rajendran, Narayanan
|Professor 9 mth
|$62,886.60
|McCoy, Rebecca J
|Assistant Professor 9 Mth
|$62,616.84
|Mosley, Jennifer
|Registered Nurse
|$62,400.00
|Nesbitt, Patrese Ann
|Asst Prof 9 Mth HPer
|$62,284.68
|Witty, Barbara Jean
|Asst Professor Criminal Justice
|$62,284.68
|Nichols, Charles R
|Assistant Professor
|$61,652.28
|Bates, Ashley Marie
|Media and Communications Manager
|$61,641.00
|Mishra, Nilima
|State Ext Spec for Dietetics and Human Nutrit
|$61,410.84
|Hopkins, Charles
|Quality Control Coach
|$61,131.84
|Caul-Jackson, Christina
|Director of Academic Support
|$61,131.60
|Clement, Emily Anne
|Veterinary Technologist Extension
|$61,131.60
|Davis, Christopher Michael
|Graphics Designer Student Affairs
|$61,131.60
|Gamberg, Amy
|Sr. Executive Assistant
|$61,131.60
|Goins, Megan Marie
|Int Farm Manager Ext Assoc
|$61,131.60
|Lawrence, Whitney Nicole
|Assistant Professor
|$61,131.60
|Mattox, Vincent D
|Dual Credit Coordinator Dual Credit
|$61,131.60
|Yates, Katianna Lynn
|Director of Campus Life
|$61,131.60
|Rimolo De Rienzi, Mirta M
|Assistant Professor 9 Mth
|$60,727.56
|Griffin, Robert M
|Dir of Band Assoc Prof 9 mth
|$60,471.36
|Garrett, James
|Director of Residence Life
|$60,000.00
|Lewis, Edgar
|Interventionist/Mental Health Counselor
|$60,000.00
|Collum, Daniel D
|Professor 9 mth
|$59,647.80
|East, Tonika
|Associate Director Career Services
|$59,094.00
|Williams, Wyvette Anita
|Senior Graphics Designer
|$59,094.00
|Haskins, Travis Eugene
|Director of Academic Advising
|$59,093.88
|Average full-time employee salary
|$58,570
|Plummer, Roderick
|Assistant Football Coach Men's Football
|$58,075.20
|Merlino, Mara Lee
|Professor 9 mth
|$58,028.40
|Tate, Debbra F
|Associate Professor
|$57,245.76
|Polson, Suzette
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$57,218.64
|Bright, Leigh Anne
|Sr Research Assoc&Assoc Grad Coord Aqua Pod
|$57,158.28
|Crabtree, Sheri Beth
|Sr Res.Exten Assoc - Horticulture
|$57,158.28
|Nelson, Joni N
|Mgr CSFF & Sr Ext Assoc
|$57,158.28
|Coyle, Shawn D
|Res Asso & Fac Mgr AqTech Bldg Aquaculture
|$57,158.04
|Lowe, Jeremiah D
|Research Assoc & Equip Mgr Atwood
|$57,158.04
|Omar, Eslam
|Assistant Professor Public Administration
|$57,094.08
|Johnson, Carol
|Executive Administrative Assistant
|$57,000.00
|Hampton, Dantrea R
|Librarian Asst Prof 12 mth
|$56,679.00
|Franklin County Median Household Income
|$56,274
|Bates, Kenneth Jay
|Geospatial Extension Spec Research
|$56,228.76
|Brogan, Shannon Marie
|Professor 9 Mth
|$56,112.24
|Douglas, Adrian Ann
|Grant Manager
|$56,037.48
|Johnson, Irma S
|Coordinator II SVE Learning
|$56,037.48
|Combest, Samantha Jo
|Accounting Manager
|$56,037.12
|Lee, Leiandra Rennae
|Assistant Director Financial Aid
|$56,037.12
|Spence-Gigger, Tia
|Research Analyst
|$56,037.12
|Crawley, Lane
|Police Officer
|$55,993.60
|Keith, Shimar Anton
|Research Analyst
|$55,969.56
|Sharma, Rita
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$55,329.36
|Fallis, Paul
|Mechanical Services Manager
|$55,099.20
|Level, Churi Lorine
|Coordinator of Cohort Support
|$55,018.44
|Halliday, Leah Marie
|Instructional Designer
|$54,999.96
|Khatiwada, Dharma
|Assistant Professor of Physics
|$54,999.84
|Lyttle-Burns, Gussie Ann
|Assistant Professor History
|$54,999.84
|Rogers, Johnathan
|Assistant Professor of Mathematics 9 mth
|$54,999.84
|Langley, Maia
|Administrative Assistant III
|$54,990.00
|Huang, Michael Lingyu
|Research Associate Food & Animal Sciences
|$54,744.00
|Lai, Alexander Ck
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$54,411.72
|Elliott, John Gary
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$53,979.96
|Crawford, William M
|Community Outreach Coordinator Extension
|$53,795.76
|Mason, Thea
|Director of Testing Center
|$53,490.12
|Bellman, Katherine
|BREDS Recruitment & CRM Manager
|$52,980.72
|Benge, Christopher Houston
|Title III Coordinator
|$52,980.72
|Love, Krissalyn
|Director First & Second Yr Experience
|$52,980.72
|Torain, Tebony N
|Director of Upward Bound Asst Prov Outreach
|$52,980.72
|Blackburn, Billy Joe
|Trades Manager Facilities Service
|$52,977.60
|Washington, John A
|Boiler Plant Supervisor Boiler Plant
|$52,977.60
|Yett, Issac R
|Grounds/Housekeeping Manager
|$52,977.60
|Abrokwa, Joe Nkansah
|Instructional Laboratories Mgr Math And Scien
|$52,961.16
|Sandifer, Jeremy D
|Sr Exten & Research Assoc in Stem Outreach
|$52,675.32
|Lu, Li
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$52,630.56
|Reilly, Wilfred
|Assoc Professor 9 mth
|$52,630.56
|Barr, Mary
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$52,360.56
|Batra, Jyotica
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$52,360.56
|Washington, Gavin P
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$52,360.56
|Kentucky median household income
|$52,295
|Caudle, Lawrence Thomas
|4-H Extension Associate
|$52,000.08
|Townsend, Casey Harlee
|4-H Extension Associate
|$52,000.08
|English, Katrina
|Head Coach Men's/Women's Volleyball
|$51,999.96
|Birch, Saundra Faye
|Technology Coordinator
|$51,961.92
|Chavous, Edwin Wendell
|Area Small Farm Agent I Food & Animal Scien
|$51,961.92
|Cochran, Nathan J
|Distance Ed and Online Prog I Aqua Pod
|$51,961.92
|Friley, Karen Lynn
|Research AssociateIII Ag & Natural Resource
|$51,961.92
|Lewis, Stephen G
|Extension Agent Horticulture
|$51,961.92
|Turley, Eric Todd
|Research Associate II Environ Studies & Sus
|$51,961.92
|Weibel, Charles R
|Media and Tech Coord I Research
|$51,961.92
|Ong, Andy
|Land Grant Facilities Manager Extension
|$51,961.32
|Brown-Price, Linda Odessa
|Area Specialist Family & Consumer Sci
|$51,296.52
|Capriles, Nancy Del Rosario
|Associate Professor 9 Mth
|$51,280.80
|Glass, Cynthia Stallard
|Associate Professor 9 Mth
|$51,280.80
|Brown, Karen Denise
|Executive Admin. Assistant
|$50,943.00
|Gurtowski, Kevin
|Extension Associate- GOAP & Forestry Ext
|$50,943.00
|Palmer, Jonathan L
|Video Production Assistant and Photographer
|$50,943.00
|Rosenbach, Kathryn Marie
|Sr. HR Generalist
|$50,943.00
|Ross, Louis Andrew
|Manager of Environmental Education Research
|$50,943.00
|Alexander, Jameeca N
|Administrative Assistant III General Counsel
|$50,934.00
|Renfroe-Adams, Brigitte J
|Sr Plumber
|$50,856.00
|Matisoff, Martin A
|Sr Research Associate Ag & Natural Resource
|$50,433.72
|Valentine, Monica M
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$50,201.40
|Berry, Monique
|Assistant Director of Residence Life
|$50,000.04
|Ikard, Trumell Stevon
|Instructor
|$50,000.04
|Johnson, Rozina
|Assistant Professor of English
|$50,000.04
|Royalty, John Thomas
|Instructor
|$50,000.04
|Fleckenstein, Leo John
|Research and Extension Associate
|$49,924.20
|Walter, Bobby C
|Ref/Distance Educ Instructor 12 mth
|$49,827.60
|Simmons, Clayton L
|Compliance Coordinator
|$49,007.16
|McGee, Amy Melissa
|Sr.Grant & Administrative Assist
|$48,906.00
|Bryant, Richard Cameron
|Extension Associate
|$48,905.40
|Harriford, Kimberly L
|Football Relations & Administrative Support
|$48,905.16
|Murphy, Diane Ray
|Graphics Designer Univ Admin External Rel &
|$48,905.16
|Davis, Jerry Wayne
|Coordinator II Financial Aid
|$48,750.00
|Kashan, Fariba N
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$48,582.00
|Smith, Helen Margaret
|Associate Professor 9 mth
|$48,582.00
|Farrell, Andre
|Coordinator of Student Athlete Academic Succe
|$48,000.00
|Means, Jameelah
|Assistant Registrar
|$48,000.00
|Osterman, Stefanie Cruz
|Coordinator of Land Grant Program Affairs
|$48,000.00
|Thompson, Jody
|Interim Research and Extension Associate
|$48,000.00
|Rogers, Laura Ann
|Small Farms Agent Food & Animal Sciences
|$47,886.48
|Edelen, Deborah Lynn
|Accountant II
|$47,886.36
|Palmer, Adriana C
|Director of Orientation and Pre-College Progr
|$47,886.36
|Sweazy, Gidgett
|SNAP-Ed Program Coordinator Extension
|$47,886.36
|Meade, Rebecca
|Licensed Practical Nurse
|$47,775.00
|Agnew, Devin
|Disability/Testing Coordinator
|$46,999.92
|Baker, Destini R
|Peer Training Coordinator
|$46,999.92
|Hampton, Rachel
|Learning Management System Coordinator
|$46,999.92
|Wilcox, Ed E
|Geospatial Extension watershed Research
|$46,867.80
|Milligan, Louis D
|Extension Agent 4H & Youth Dev Family & Con
|$46,867.68
|Patel, Shreya Vikram
|Research Associate Food & Animal Sciences
|$46,867.68
|Thompson, Patrice N
|Extension Agent-4H Family & Consumer Sci
|$46,867.68
|Deramus, Chandra
|Ext Agent Fam&Consumer Science Family & Con
|$46,867.56
|Manley, Robert
|Locksmith II O&M Residence Life
|$46,862.40
|Douthitt, Brandon
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$46,713.36
|Griffis, Bruce P
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$46,692.72
|Brockington, Tiffany E.
|Program Coordinator
|$46,623.00
|Boggs, Harold A
|Electrician II Electrical Services
|$46,612.80
|Longstreet, Fulvia G
|Administrative Assistant III
|$46,390.50
|Tutt, Jamie
|First and Second Yr Success Specialist
|$46,358.16
|Olds, Amy
|Executive Administrative Assistant - SECL
|$45,999.96
|Schweickart, Otto Henry
|Research Assistant Research
|$45,883.50
|Abbott, Wendy
|Social Media Coordinator and Media Assistant
|$45,864.00
|Behrends, Matthew William
|Interim Research Associate
|$45,848.76
|Boatman-Parks, Shirley
|Accountant I
|$45,848.76
|Brown, Bethany
|Grants Accountant
|$45,848.76
|Brown-Patterson, Turquoise M
|Nutrition Program Coordinator
|$45,848.76
|Carter, Louis Jene
|Interim FCS Extension Agent - Jefferson Count
|$45,848.76
|Gullett, Lora E
|Extension Area Agent
|$45,848.76
|Haney, John
|Research & Extension Associate
|$45,848.76
|Henry, Robert Allen
|Head Coach Baseball Men's Baseball
|$45,848.76
|Johnson, Karla H
|Grant Accountant I
|$45,848.76
|Kring, Nathan Alexander
|Research Associate Aquaculture
|$45,848.76
|Marquez Cordova, Jessica G
|Area Agent I
|$45,848.76
|Mullins, Caitlin J
|Temporary Research Assoc
|$45,848.76
|Palmer, Joseph Hayes
|Interim Research Associate
|$45,848.76
|Preece, Brandon Michael
|Research and Extension Associate
|$45,848.76
|Rice, Cynthia C
|Interim Research and Extension Associate
|$45,848.76
|Ross, Patricia D
|Executive Administrative
|$45,848.76
|Shrestha, Sandesh
|Temporary Research Associate
|$45,848.76
|Trivette, Thomas G
|Interim Extension Associate
|$45,848.76
|Vincent, Jacob R
|Greenhouse Manager
|$45,848.76
|Walling, Chelsea T
|Interim Extension and Research Associate
|$45,848.76
|Warner, Jeffrey
|Research&Extension Assoc Aquaculture Genetics
|$45,848.76
|Whitworth, Daniel Bernard
|Assistant Professor of Low Brass
|$45,848.76
|Davis, Ellsworth E
|Electrician
|$45,843.20
|Felder, Chandee R
|Administrative Assistant III
|$45,201.00
|Ward, Cecil
|Head Men's/Women's Track & Field Coach
|$45,000.00
|Roberts, Monique A
|Administrative Assistant III
|$44,830.50
|Flowers, Christian
|Sports Information Director
|$43,999.92
|Rogers, William Allen
|Research and Extension Assistant
|$43,816.50
|Auberry, William Paul
|Interim Farm Mgr Aquaculture
|$43,811.04
|Mynk, William Lane
|Counselor Health Services Alcohol & Drug Pr
|$43,811.04
|Davis, Willie
|Instructor 9 Mth
|$43,183.80
|Smoot-Baker, Ashlie Channelle
|Interim Dir Please Call Me Mister Proj
|$42,792.24
|Jacobs, Joyua Kanina
|Counselor
|$42,792.00
|Montgomery-Persons, Rebecca M
|Accounts Payable Analyst
|$42,792.00
|Robertson, Neni
|Buyer I
|$42,792.00
|Rucker-Taylor, Sophia L
|Auxillary Specialist
|$42,792.00
|Shaw, Monique Nichole
|Office Manager
|$42,792.00
|Tolbert, Danyel Doneen
|Cash and Collections Coordinat Bursar
|$42,792.00
|Wickers, Keith D
|Systems Analyst Financial Aid Financial Aid
|$42,531.36
|Smith, Laquida Renee
|Instructor 9 Mth
|$42,042.00
|Tutt, Michael
|BREDS Specialist
|$42,000.00
|McGaughey-Summers, Deanna
|Assistant Professor English 9 mth
|$41,999.88
|Nix, Keturah
|Assistant Professor English 9 mth
|$41,999.88
|Crowe, Bryan David
|Systems Administrator Computer &Technology
|$41,569.44
|Vandiver, Bailey
|Interim Media and Communications Editor
|$41,340.00
|Harrod, Stephen Lee
|Automotive Mechanic, Senior Environ Studies
|$40,768.00
|Doyle, Elizabeth K
|Administrative Assistant III
|$40,755.00
|Few, Nicole
|Records Management Clerk Financial Aid
|$40,755.00
|Miller, Jessica Lynne
|Administrative Assistant III Aquaculture
|$40,755.00
|Noel, M Allison
|Administrative Assistant III Research
|$40,755.00
|Owens, Jackie Lynn
|Administrative Assistant III Extension
|$40,755.00
|Wollman, Jack Lee
|Administrative Assistant II College Of Prof
|$40,755.00
|Spiggle, Shelley Sharp
|Sr. Program Asst
|$40,754.64
|Barber, Danielle Marie
|Benefit Specialist
|$40,754.40
|Miller, Sydnie Nicole
|Student Support Services Coordinator
|$40,735.50
|Chappel, David Kristopher
|Interim Jr. Video Editor
|$40,579.50
|Glasscock, Laura
|Assistant Professor 9 mth
|$40,485.00
|Hunter, Jeffery
|Police Officer
|$40,102.40
|Carney, Cheyney
|University College Advisor II
|$39,999.96
|Davidson, Alona Nasha
|BREDS Specialist
|$39,999.96
|Hadaidi, Sarah
|Instructor
|$39,999.96
|McCoy, Lauren
|Transcript and Transfer Analyst
|$39,999.96
|Watters, Tishara
|University College Advisor II
|$39,999.96
|Herve, Keymia
|Academic Coach - Upward Bound
|$39,735.60
|Barfield, Dorothy Allison
|Program Asst County Ops & Spec Proj
|$39,390.00
|Brown, Octavia
|UC Academic Advisor
|$39,353.52
|Allen, Kristy M
|Research Assistant Research
|$38,766.00
|Armstrong, Dawson Anthony
|Research Assistant Aquaculture
|$38,766.00
|Barmore, Kimberly Ann
|Research & Exten Asst Organic Ag
|$38,766.00
|Carrington, Dakarai Peterson
|Research and Extension Asst-Value Add Process
|$38,766.00
|Claiborn, Trevor M
|Extension Assistant - Small Farms
|$38,766.00
|Croft, Catherine Geraldine
|Interim Extension Assistant
|$38,766.00
|Fisk, Jill Christine
|Interim Research Assistant
|$38,766.00
|Gootee, Kaitlynn Marie
|Interim Extension Asst Env Ed
|$38,766.00
|Hartell, Amber Nicole
|Research Assistant Food & Animal Sciences
|$38,766.00
|Jackson, Christine Leigh
|Interim Research and Extension Assistant
|$38,766.00
|Johannemann, Mark E
|Temporary Research Asst
|$38,766.00
|Kelso, John Russell
|Extension and Research Assistant
|$38,766.00
|McCoun, Megan June
|Research and Extension Assistant
|$38,766.00
|Miller, Kasondra Kay
|Interim Research and Extension Assistant
|$38,766.00
|Paxton, Rance Bradley
|Research Asst Ag & Div of Envi Studies & Sust
|$38,766.00
|Ries, Ian A
|Interim Extension Asst Env Ed
|$38,766.00
|Stonewall, McKinley
|Research Assistant
|$38,766.00
|Van Sanford, Blake
|Research & Exten Asst Organic Ag
|$38,766.00
|Walker, Brian Kirtley
|Extension Assistant 4-H
|$38,766.00
|Schwab, Corinne Mae
|Heath & Safety Coordinator Safety
|$38,207.40
|Pruitt, Patrick O
|Security Officer
|$38,147.20
|Maynard, Whitney Tara
|Interim Research Assistant
|$38,044.50
|Akins, Clyde
|Administrative Assistant III
|$37,986.00
|Armes, Barry Scott
|Help Desk Technician II
|$37,752.00
|Daniels, John
|Carpenter
|$37,440.00
|Williams, Lee F
|Team Leader Housekeeping
|$37,086.40
|Coulter-Gause, Rachel
|Career Navigator
|$36,991.50
|Wilson, Veronica J
|Housekeeping Supervisor
|$36,878.40
|Whitted, Alyson Hope
|Student Records Coordinator
|$36,757.50
|Ashcraft, Rachelle
|Accounts Payable Clerk
|$36,679.50
|Collins, Larma Washington
|Student Counselor Bursar
|$36,679.50
|Hardin, Christa
|Purchasing Buyer
|$36,679.08
|Matlock, Jahrod
|Quality Control Coach
|$36,424.32
|Walker, Roy
|Quality Control Coach
|$36,424.32
|Allen, Joseph E
|Media Production Technician II Research
|$36,238.80
|Hannah, Kennedy Jarrell
|Mentor Fac and After School Ed Child Dev An
|$36,238.80
|Morton, David S
|Coach/ Compliance Officer Athletic Administ
|$36,238.80
|Smith, Shaun Andre
|Asst Coach Men's Basketball Men's Basketball
|$36,238.80
|Thomas, Nandi I
|HR Generalist
|$36,238.80
|Morgan, Jonathan S
|Motor Pool Manager Motor Pool
|$36,025.60
|Day, Brittnie
|Purchasing Buyer
|$36,000.00
|Haile, Aster
|Administrative Assistant III
|$35,997.00
|Rankin, Michael Dion
|Farm Technician Research
|$35,763.00
|Wetenkamp, Stuart Joseph
|Farm Technician
|$35,763.00
|Ellison, Jonicia Alexandria
|Payroll Analyst
|$35,665.50
|Hodge, Kimberly Lynn
|Administrative Assistant III
|$35,665.50
|Brown, Stephen M
|HVAC Mechanic II Mechanical Services
|$35,651.20
|Herve, Kendra
|Human Resources Assistant
|$35,646.00
|Anderson, Kerisha
|BREDS Data Specialist
|$35,568.00
|Blair, Terrance William
|Residence Director
|$35,568.00
|Brewer, George
|Asst Football Coach
|$35,568.00
|Colbert, Danielle
|UC Academic Advisor
|$35,568.00
|Francis, Phillip
|UC Academic Advisor
|$35,568.00
|Gates-Norris, Zion
|Residence Hall Director
|$35,568.00
|Mozee, Roderick
|Academic Advisor
|$35,568.00
|Sanks, Manassas
|Residence Hall Director
|$35,568.00
|Viger, Mitchell
|Asst. Football Coach
|$35,568.00
|West, Dakota
|Carpenter
|$35,360.00
|Colten, Nathaniel Josef
|Farm Technician
|$35,334.00
|Jones, Ramonia A
|Custodian-Team Lead
|$33,904.00
|Douthitt, Connie
|BREDS Office Coordinator
|$33,774.00
|Jackson, Pauline D
|Custodian II Aqua Pod
|$33,092.80
|Blankenship, Dana
|Custodian Housekeeping
|$32,843.20
|Robinson, Robert
|Housekeeping
|$32,843.20
|Tillman, Hope
|Housekeeping
|$32,843.20
|Clark, Tameka Chavon
|Student Counselor Bursar
|$32,779.50
|Terry, K'ori
|Farm Technician Horticulture
|$32,604.00
|Anderson, Gregory Thomas
|Locksmith I
|$32,593.60
|Edwards, Roger D
|Stationary Fireman II Boiler Plant
|$32,219.20
|Skelton, Steven Taylor
|Farm Technician II Research
|$32,097.00
|Raffaele, Kathleen Marie
|SNAP Program Assistant Family & Consumer Sc
|$31,785.00
|Burse, Clarice Y
|Custodian II Housekeeping
|$31,782.40
|Childs, Ben Andrew
|Dispatcher University Police
|$31,782.40
|Cooper, Ron Allen
|Custodian I
|$31,782.40
|Davis, Jesse Lamar
|Groundskeeper II Grounds
|$31,782.40
|Grimes, Greg
|Groundskeeper I
|$31,782.40
|Hager, Linda
|Dispatcher
|$31,782.40
|Harding, Cynthia
|Security Officer
|$31,782.40
|Jackson, Calvin L
|Dispatcher University Police
|$31,782.40
|Jolly, Dakota
|Groundskeeper I
|$31,782.40
|Moore, Monikha M
|Custodian
|$31,782.40
|Nicholson, Melvin D
|Custodian I
|$31,782.40
|Pulliam, Darrell W
|Stationary Fireman II Boiler Plant
|$31,782.40
|Robertson, Robert Earl
|Groundskeeper I
|$31,782.40
|Segar, Philip
|Driver/Facilities Specialist Facilities Ser
|$31,782.40
|Sharp, Billy W
|Stock Clerk Warehouse
|$31,782.40
|Spencer, Kenneth L
|Tradesman
|$31,782.40
|Stallard, Clarence Edward
|Stationary Fireman II Boiler Plant
|$31,782.40
|Tracy, Leon
|Painter Facilities Service
|$31,782.40
|Wash, Tony A
|Stationary Fireman II Boiler Plant
|$31,782.40
|Washington, Lowell Whitney
|Stock Clerk Warehouse
|$31,782.40
|Woolums, Eric B
|Painter Facilities Service
|$31,782.40
|Cockrell, George
|Driver/Facilities Specialist
|$31,200.00
|Dennis, Amanda
|Custodian Housekeeping
|$31,200.00
|Adams, Danny A
|Small Farm Assistant III Food & Animal Scie
|$29,815.50
|Crawford, Patty
|Telephone Operator
|$29,796.00
|Fraley, Sara
|Student Support Specialist II
|$29,796.00
|Harbut, Jhamicah M
|Extension Assistant Extension
|$29,796.00
|Harden, Kenyarna Christy
|Library Assistant I Director Blazer Library
|$29,796.00
|Hargrave, John R
|Help Desk Technician Tier III
|$29,796.00
|Jenkins, Maurisha C
|Library Assistant I Director Blazer Library
|$29,796.00
|Johnson, DeNayus
|Campus Life Assistant
|$29,796.00
|Munoz, Andrea Soledad
|SNAP Program Assistant Family & Consumer Sc
|$29,796.00
|Price, Rachel Marie
|SNAP Program Assistant
|$29,796.00
|Reed, Jessica Diane
|SNAP Program Assistant Family & Consumer Sc
|$29,796.00
|Robinson, Emma Nichols
|Extension Assistant Extension
|$29,796.00
|Smith, Laykin Nashae
|SNAP Program Assistant Family & Consumer Sc
|$29,796.00
|Troxell, Tammy
|Office Administrator
|$29,250.00
|Williams, Amani N
|Athletic Liaison
|$29,250.00
|Grugin, Michael D.
|Golf Coach
|$28,528.08
