Tymon Graham

(courtesy of LinkedIn)

Just two days after the launch of a state-backed “full, independent and transparent” review of Kentucky State University, at least one university administrator claims to have been terminated as a result.

Tymon Graham, chief of staff at KSU, told The State Journal that the state ordered his firing on Thursday. 

“I met with the Acting President Clara Ross Stamps and Director of Human Resources Candace Raglin yesterday and was advised that my termination was directed from the governor’s office and CPE (Council on Postsecondary Education),” Graham wrote on Friday.

Graham did not offer further comment.

The probe, announced by the governor’s office and led by CPE President Aaron Thompson, began just after KSU President M. Christopher Brown II resigned this week amid concerns from university regents about the school’s financial condition.

Thompson, who served as interim president of KSU for about a year before Brown’s arrival in 2017, told WDRB News that his office’s review would also look into the school’s “structures and practices.”

Stamps, who before Tuesday was the school’s senior vice president for brand identity and university relations, has yet to respond to State Journal questions about the termination of Graham and potentially others.

CPE spokesperson Sue Patrick said on Saturday that her office can't confirm any terminations because it can't require that KSU fire anyone.

"We don’t have any authority to fire anyone at KSU and cannot require that they do so," Patrick wrote. "All personnel decisions are made by the university."

According to his LinkedIn account, Graham spent his 3 1/2-year tenure at KSU working in the president's office.

Graham came to the university in January 2018 as special assistant to the president for strategic initiatives. He later served as director for strategic initiatives before a promotion to chief of staff in September 2020.

As of April, Graham’s salary was just over $81,000.

