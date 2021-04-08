A virtual jazz concert will be held by Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort and the Frankfort Arts Foundation as part of International Jazz Day on Friday, April 30.
The event will feature performances from Indianapolis saxophonist Rob Dixon with the Keith McCutchen Trio, featuring Louisville bassist Tyrone Wheeler, Lexington drummer Paul Deatherage and Frankfort vocalist Mary Jackson. The Kentucky State University Gospel Ensemble and guests Wilmot and Levi Fredericks from South Africa as well as the Vozes de Angola from Curitiba, Brazil, will also perform, organizers said in a news release.
The performances can be viewed April 30 on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 at noon or 8 p.m. It can also be viewed that day or later on Facebook or YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNR5oCv76A_ZXOVeuZEVwRw .
Original music from McCutchen will be performed, including a piece based on the pentatonic scale, a scale or group of notes common to Africa and Asia.
McCutchen, a music professor at Kentucky State, said that the event will underscore jazz’s ability to evoke a sense of place with sound.
“Every song takes you to a different place,” McCutchen said. “Be prepared to be in one place at one moment and then another altogether. Enjoy that ability to travel that quickly and realize that where you’re going might sound like Appalachia, Ireland, or it might sound like Africa.
“If you think of places and associate places with sounds, it helps to center the fact that jazz does move and represent a lot of places and sounds very quickly in the midst of a musical collage.”
McCutchen encouraged listeners unacquainted with jazz to try to identify “familiar sounds.”
“Within the sounds that are unfamiliar there is melody and connection that you should be able to find in the midst of it,” McCutchen said. “… Each piece has an individuality, but we fit it together as a whole.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the music will be performed physically in many different places — including regions as far-flung as Brazil and South Africa.
Vozes de Angola are based in Curitiba, Brazil. McCutchen said he met the group two years ago at a 100-year anniversary celebration of Nelson Mandela’s birth there. The singers are Angolan refugees from the civil war in their home country, McCutchen said. Wilmot and Levi Fredericks are both from South Africa, and like Vozes de Angola will add their recordings to base tracks provided by McCutchen and his trio as well as saxophonist Rob Dixon.
McCutchen himself will play piano and keyboard for the performances.
The event’s keynote address will be given by drummer Lewis Nash, a music professor at Arizona State University. Prominent in the jazz community, Nash has played on more than 400 recordings, including 10 Grammy award-winning albums. He’s recorded with jazz greats such as Dizzy Gillespie, McCoy Tyner, Betty Carter, Sonny Rollins and Wynton Marsalis among others.
McCutchen said that the event will also draw attention to Kentucky State’s rich history with jazz performance and education.
“Kentucky State has had some fabulous jazz performers and teachers that go all the way back to the ‘60s,” McCutchen said. “The community has raised some fine artists that are doing amazing things here and elsewhere. The benefits of jazz education and its outreach into our community is evident … it’s part of a cultural component of our American self more than we realize.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson has issued a proclamation recognizing International Jazz Day in Frankfort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.