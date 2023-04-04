Tuesday morning saw a flurry of activity for the Kentucky State University Board of Regents Finance & Administration Committee, who were presented findings from recent internal and external audits in the wake of the Auditor of Public Accounts assessment of the university’s finances.
“I think we are struggling to find measurable goals by which we can judge our success as a university and a board, so I challenge everyone who is a part of this to find ways to set these goals and timelines that we can all agree to, and that can give us the information we want. Especially since in so many ways we are starting from scratch to build compliance that the APA has talked about," committee chair Regent Ed Hatchett, himself a former state auditor who conducted his own assessment of the university’s finances in 2000, told the assembled board members and presenters.
“I invite everyone to help establish these measurable goals and timelines,” he continued. “I certainly appreciate being reassured that things are happening, but that isn’t enough. We need to be able to set a deadline and then get answers when things don’t meet those deadlines.”
Dr. Gwyllyn Edwards, the school’s associate vice president for finance & business affairs appeared with Dr. Daarel Burnette, interim executive vice president for finance & business affairs, to update the committee on the internal audit, which is being conducted by CBIZ Inc.
Frank Campagna, the CBIZ representative scheduled to appear, had a scheduling conflict, leaving Edwards and Burnette to present the findings.
“I feel it is pretty significant that CBIZ isn’t here to present. We need to have some periodic interaction with CBIZ, and it is all well and good for our university," Hatchett said. “It is a relief that we have officers and employees present to answer our questions, but in the future I would like it to be made clear to our contractors that these meetings are very important in terms of communication.”
According to Edwards, outstanding invoices due to university vendors range anywhere from 30 to 180 days in arrears, but both he and CBIZ estimate that those past-due invoices, some dating back to the fall of 2022, should be fully paid off by the end of the current fiscal year.
Regent Dr. Stephen Moyer, also a member of the finance committee, inquired as to the status of the past-due invoices, and as to whether or not “it would be an accurate statement to say that since Jan. 1, all invoices have been paid when due”, Burnette nervously responded that they had not.
When Burnette and Edwards were then asked by Regent Tammi Dukes, who chairs the board’s audit committee, to provide an example of a past-due invoice that was discovered in the course of the audit, Burnette stated “an invoice from a staffing agency that was dated back to October. I expressed concern as to why we are still paying on an invoice from October. We are discovering from phone calls with employees where there are late payments due to vendors and students. This is the reality we are dealing with.”
Dukes further requested that the office of finance & business affairs evaluate a “holistic approach with not only what CBIZ has described, but also the management improvement plan and the APA audit.”
Burnette reassured the committee that “many of these areas are things we’ve discovered, and asked CBIZ to take a deeper dive into what things aren’t working,” including tracking down lost accounts payable invoices that were not sent to the central mailbox, and a means to “create an accurate central repository” for financial documentation, echoing the plan of action regarding some of the major red flags of the APA report findings last month.
Dukes and Hatchett also requested full reports from the finance & business affairs office regarding both the internal and external audit reports.
Edwards detailed progress on the employee report hotline, which has been determined is necessary to provide staff and faculty a means to anonymously report misgivings or issues without fear of reprisal. The prior hotline was routed to the previous internal auditor’s office, which is no longer occupied.
“On the 28th of March, [KSU Chief Information Officer] Dr. Wendy Dixie secured a contract with Secure Voice. The cost will be $1,500 per year, and we will have to go through a procurement procedure to bring this on board,” he said.
It was then discussed as to where the new hotline will be routed with Dukes requesting that the hotline and website be routed directly to the Board of Regents instead of the school’s legal department.
In discussing the external school audit being conducted by Blue & Co., of Lexington, R. Allen Norvell, CPA, disclosed that he had been contacted by a representative from the Department of Education regarding some issues with KSU’s Perkins loan portfolio.
The Perkins loans were a low-interest federal loan given to qualified low-income students. The funds were capped at $5,500 per year for undergraduates and $8,000 per year for graduate students, and ceased disbursement in June 2018. This could mean some funds have been in limbo for almost five years.
Burnette expressed concern at this announcement, telling the committee that “this was news” to his office.
Should improprieties be discovered within the collection and handling of federal loan monies, this could further put KSU’s accreditation in jeopardy as it would be a direct violation of due diligence regulations on collection due to incorrect records of a student’s enrollment status.
Other issues found so far in the external audit include pension entries and federal HEERF fund inconsistencies, two issues that were also noted in the APA report and were listed as high priority issues in the management realignment plan presented to the Regents at their last meeting.
“I worry about the fact that we have so many contractors working on financial matters, that we have lost our focus on the turnover of actual employees of the university when it comes to financial matters. I want us to have a core competency at the university. That means knowledge will stay there whenever anyone’s contract expires, and I hope that is the approach everyone is attempting to take at this point," Hatchett added.
“I think the future of our agendas will be focused on the special investigation findings and make a commitment to each other that our efforts are full and complete.”
