Tuesday morning saw a flurry of activity for the Kentucky State University Board of Regents Finance & Administration Committee, who were presented findings from recent internal and external audits in the wake of the Auditor of Public Accounts assessment of the university’s finances.

“I think we are struggling to find measurable goals by which we can judge our success as a university and a board, so I challenge everyone who is a part of this to find ways to set these goals and timelines that we can all agree to, and that can give us the information we want. Especially since in so many ways we are starting from scratch to build compliance that the APA has talked about," committee chair Regent Ed Hatchett, himself a former state auditor who conducted his own assessment of the university’s finances in 2000, told the assembled board members and presenters. 

KSU entrance 021522.jpg

Kentucky State University (Photo submitted)
CBIZ Internal Audit Slide

A portion of the internal audit presentation made to the KSU Regents Finance & Administration Committee meeting Tuesday morning. (Courtesy KSU)
Blue & Co. External Audit Slide

Issues discovered in the school's external audit thus far by Blue & Co. (Courtesy KSU)

