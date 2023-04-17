The Kentucky State University Concert Choir, under the faculty direction of Damon Debose, will perform a live concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the Ascension.
The Kentucky State University Concert Choir is presenting this concert in partnership with the Frankfort Arts Foundation. Admission is free. The public is invited to attend.
The Frankfort Arts Foundation will present its Dr. Leon Richard Memorial Scholarship to DiChena Brown, a KSU sophomore and a member of the KSU Concert Choir.
The KSU Concert Choir begins its 57th year following the 50-plus year legacy of former director, Dr. Carl Smith, who programmed diverse concerts that reflected all genres of music.
The university choir is composed of alumni, professional singers, and undergraduates from all academic areas of the university. The Concert Choir personnel is primarily made up of undergraduate students who excel academically, hold leadership positions, serve the president’s office and maintain various offices in their degree programs, while maintaining part-time jobs.
The choir will sing a diverse program that spans from sacred, classical, hymn and concert spirituals, choral jazz to contemporary gospel. The Concert Choir has a rich legacy while under past conductor and professor, Smith. The choir has toured the U.S. extensively. Tours beyond the U.S. include Montreal and Toronto, Canada, and Nassau, Bahamas.
The Concert Choir frequents nearby cities in Kentucky and Ohio. The choir has performed for the regional American Choral Directors Association conventions and holds to its credit a first place win of the National Spiritual Competition held at Music Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a two time winner of the Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Choral Festival, which was held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Church of the Ascension is located at 311 Washington St.
The mission of the Frankfort Arts Foundation, a nonprofit community arts organization, is to promote cultural enrichment through artistic and educational endeavors.
