The Kentucky State University Concert Choir, under the faculty direction of Damon Debose, will perform a live concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the Ascension.

The Kentucky State University Concert Choir is presenting this concert in partnership with the Frankfort Arts Foundation. Admission is free. The public is invited to attend.

