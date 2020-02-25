Local music lovers can get a sneak peek at Kentucky State University’s Concert Choir spring tour show.
The group will perform a selection of sacred classical pieces, spirituals and contemporary gospel pieces from its repertoire for the Frankfort community at 4 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church on Ann Street.
The concert is free, with donations accepted to help offset the cost of this year's tour.
“Our goal with this tour is to continue to build the skill set of our student musicians, so that we can continue to present them with opportunities like these, and to attract outstanding collaborative efforts,” said Associate Professor and Choral Director Dr. Lloyd Mallory of events like singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the start of the KSU-University of Kentucky exhibition basketball game at Rupp Arena last fall.
KSU has a stellar history when it comes to vocal music. Dr. Carl Smith, who led the KSU vocal music program for 55 years, laid the foundation for excellence in choral performance that has long been one of the most well-regarded in the state, if not the world. Upon his retirement, KSU's vocal department has had some ups and downs, and a few faculty members have come and gone in the last few years of substantial change.
However, under Mallory’s guidance, KSU's Concert Choir is focused on, as he says, “rebirth, restoration and rebuilding of relationships with the community.” He hopes to expand the choir and vocal performance major programs as part of this plan.
A recent transplant to Kentucky (his son is currently an Alltech Choral Competition winner studying vocal performance at the University of Kentucky), Mallory hopes to use his more than 30 years in choral direction to guide KSU's vocal program to international prominence once again.
“Early in our tour, our students will be performing at such places as the Capitol Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church in Washington, D.C., and Reid Temple A.M.E. Church in Maryland and will receive master class training from members of the New York Opera Company before attending a performance of La Traviata at The Metropolitan Opera. We will also be taking a tour of Julliard.”
Later stops on their tour include performances and high school visits in Detroit and Chicago, before heading back home to Frankfort to prepare for a short weekend performance tour in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.
With an ultimate fundraising goal of $3,000-$5,000, donations from this weekend’s performances — the choir will also stage a concert in Lexington on Sunday afternoon — will mean that this tour will not come at any cost to the university or the students.
“The entire choir (32 students) is on scholarship to the university, and are either vocal performance majors or are receiving their choral instruction as independent study on top of their major curriculum,” Mallory said. “Opportunities like this tour give them a chance to experience new things, and allows them to teach others about our history through music.”
Also participating in this performance will be Dr. Keith McCutchen, director of choral activities, and Donald Lee III, who will be accompanying the choir.
“We truly appreciate the support we have received from the Frankfort community and really want this to be an opportunity to bring joy,” Mallory added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.