The Kentucky State University Concert Choir, under the faculty direction of Dr. Lloyd Mallory, will perform a live concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at First Christian Church. The concert will be live-streamed from First Christian Church on Frankfort’s Channel 10, public access television, and on First Christian’s Facebook and YouTube Pages. Masks are optional.
The Kentucky State University Concert Choir is presenting this concert in partnership with the Frankfort Arts Foundation.
The Frankfort Arts Foundation will present its Dr. Leon Richard Memorial Scholarship to Dare Moffett, a KSU sophomore and a member of the KSU Concert Choir.
The mission of the Frankfort Arts Foundation, a nonprofit community arts organization, is to promote cultural enrichment through artistic and educational endeavors.
The KSU Concert Choir begins its 56th year under the direction of Dr. Lloyd Mallory Jr. Mallory comes to the choir, following the 50-plus year legacy of former director, Dr. Carl Smith, who programmed diverse concerts that reflected all genres of music.
The university choir is composed of alumni, professional singers and undergraduates from all academic areas of the university. The Concert Choir personnel is primarily made up of undergraduate students who excel academically, hold leadership positions, serve the president’s office and maintain various offices in their degree programs, while maintaining part-time jobs, and for some, families.
The choir will sing a diverse program that spans from sacred classical, hymn and concert spirituals, choral jazz to contemporary gospel. The choir will feature musical guests Troy Chambers, of Philadelphia, the former music director for the renowned Tye Tribbet; and Evelyn Goodman of Columbus, Ohio, educator and principal, and a former student of Mallory; as well as, other local talent.
The Concert Choir has a rich legacy while under past conductor and professor, Smith. The choir has toured the United States extensively. Tours beyond the U.S. include Montreal and Toronto, Canada; Nassau, Bahamas.
The Concert Choir frequents nearby cities in Kentucky and Ohio. The choir has performed for the regional American Choral Directors Association conventions and holds to its credit a first place win of the National Spiritual Competition held at Music Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a two time winner of the Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Choral Festival, which was held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mallory currently serves as director of vocal/choral activities at KSU. Over Mallory’s career path, he has built a reputation for conducting great choirs and training the voices within the ensemble.
Mallory is the former chairperson and director of the Delaware State University Choirs; Oakwood University Choirs in Huntsville, Alabama; The Lincoln University Choirs in Pennsylvania; and Pine Forge Academy Choir (a boarding academy) in Pine Forge, Pennsylvania.
Mallory’s music education includes UCLA, earning his doctorate in Musical Arts with concentrations in wind, orchestral and choral conducting; Morgan State University in Baltimore earning a masters of arts with dual emphasis in conducting and voice; and Oakwood University in Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts in music with emphasis in flute and vocal performance. He is a native of Washington, D.C.
Admission is free. For further information, contact Mallory at 301-717-7777.
