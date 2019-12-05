The Kentucky State University Board of Regents extended its time period to approve President M. Christopher Brown II’s annual performance review in a quarterly board meeting on Thursday.
Regent Paul Harnice made the motion for the extension, citing that additional time would be needed for an outside consultant to prepare a final report on the review “recognizing that the formal approval of the 2019 presidential performance review results will come on in public session at a future meeting.”
Additionally, the board approved a rubric and objectives for the review during the Thursday meeting. As per Brown’s contract, he is eligible to receive an annual incentive payment of up to 20% of his current base salary and the payment would be based on a performance matrix, said Board Chair Elaine Farris. Out of 100 possible points, Brown received 85 for met targets, she said.
As per the board’s Gold Book, or bylaws and guidelines that outline the board’s powers and processes, the board’s executive committee met last month to begin discussions for the president’s annual review process. University spokeswoman Clara Stamps said that document showing the finalized review of Brown from the board would be made public within 30 days.
In other business, the board approved a motion from the board’s committee for Student Engagement and Campus Life to revise Student ID cards beginning in January. Brown introduced a change to the cards that would add information about mental health resources and hotlines, so that the information would be readily available to students.
“The fact that it’s there is going to be good for a lot of students,” said regent Kierra Donald, who is the Student Government Association president at KSU. “The SGA makes sure that all of our offices are safe spaces, so when students come to us and we tell them, ‘You can talk to us about your mental health. What are some things you are struggling with?’ We can only do so much and we try to protect them as much as we can.”
The board unanimously approved James E. Harris Sr. from Texas as the university's internal auditor.
The university expects to hear a decision on its re-accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges later this month.
The board went into closed session to discuss pending litigation and individual personnel matters.