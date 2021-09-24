Chair of the Joint Interim Committee on Appropriations & Revenue Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, made his displeasure with the performance of Kentucky well known at a committee meeting held on Friday.
His criticism ranged from the school’s more than $15 million shortfall recently revealed following the departure of former president M. Christopher Brown II to the recent firing of former staff regent Chandee Felder. McDaniel even indicated that he might prefer that the state spend its money elsewhere.
“So, the financial case to be made is ‘there should not be a Kentucky State,’” McDaniel said. “That we should give these kids full tuition, send them to the University of Kentucky, send them to the University of Louisville. But there are larger cultural implications at play as well.”
The comment followed a presentation by the new Chief Financial Officer of the school, Greg Rush. Rush said that while things were shaping up, the school would need more financial assistance by next April.
Rush spoke of the school’s efforts to get out of the financial hole it found itself in this July, as well as the likelihood of needing more help from the state in the near future. Earlier this month, the state made available to the school an advance of its $5.4 million fourth quarter allotment.
“For the first two months, we've been focused on the things that had to be done to get the semester started to serve our students,” Rush said. “Get faculty in classrooms, and to stabilize the cash position of the University where it wasn't a constant scramble each week to try to identify funds for the next payroll. We are past that right now, but to be honest, we will be there again.”
Rush characterized the university under Brown as successful in several ways — enrollment and graduation rates are both up significantly — but coming at the expense of the school’s financial position. He added that he found no evidence of school officials using university funds for non-university expenses.
“We've had some significant successes, but the money was not there to do the initiatives to do these projects,” Rush said.
He mentioned enhanced advising, faculty recruitment and "student success" initiatives as projects the school might not have been able to afford. Previously, Rush had indicated that a ballooning payroll was also an issue for KSU's budget.
The total shortfall, for this fiscal year is projected at $15.7 million. Currently, the school owes $5.2 million to the state in deficit construction accounts and $4.3 million in prior-year invoices were paid this year.
In response to a question from Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, Rush said that part of the issue was that the school had not been strict enough in getting students to pay balances owed to the university on time.
Thomas, who said he had a “huge constituency” interested in the success of the school, added that he’d like to see KSU attract more in-state students than it currently does.
McDaniel, for his part, was critical of all aspects of the school’s recent past.
He highlighted that the state gave KSU $26.7 million in fiscal year 2017, and that with 401 degrees awarded, the average degree cost $66,000. In 2019, he said the school produced 205 degrees for an average cost of $123,000. The current issues, McDaniel said, makes the school less attractive for parents.
“If I were a parent sitting here listening to ‘we think we can make it through January,’ I can tell you where my kid would not be in January,” McDaniel said.
Rush stated, as board of regents members have previously, that those on the board felt like they weren’t getting a full report from the school’s administration on its finances.
“I don't believe our board is confident that they received the information that they needed to evaluate the financial position of the university or to make decisions related to the university,” Rush said.
McDaniel also mentioned that he was “bothered” that the former CFO who left in June, Douglas Allen, moved on to become CFO at the larger Tennessee State University.
He added, in conversation with CPE President Aaron Thompson who was interim president at KSU for nearly a year and was not selected in favor of Brown, that he thought “we would not be having this conversation” if Thompson had become president.
McDaniel made brief reference to the fired former staff regent, Chandee Felder, whose attorney claims that she was protected by the state’s whistleblower law. In reference to recent State Journal articles about the school’s faculty senate, he said he was concerned about a “lack of transparency” exhibited by current administration.
“I'm not going to ask about Regent Felder, who was subsequently dismissed from KSU, but I will say that I have concerns,” McDaniel said. “I have concerns about the things I've read about the lack of transparency regarding the faculty senate meeting, and the things that were and weren't allowed to be said from there.”
