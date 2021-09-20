The shadow of Chandee Felder hung over the Kentucky State University Faculty Senate’s meeting last Friday.
Throughout the group’s meeting, several members attempted to discuss the former faculty regent and administrative assistant’s dismissal, which had taken place the day before.
Felder was terminated due to an alleged violation of the school’s HR policy and ethics code as well as “gross misconduct,” just one day before a story detailing her criticisms of the board of regents on which she served.
The vast majority of present members at the Faculty Senate meeting, with no expressed opposition, agreed to hold a full-faculty virtual meeting this week to discuss issues — seemingly those that stemmed from Felder’s dismissal.
Faculty Senate Secretary Danny Collum told The State Journal on Monday that the meeting would take place online on Friday at 11 a.m.
Several times, Faculty Senate President Phillip Clay brought up potential reasons that the faculty senate shouldn’t discuss Felder or issues related to her on Friday.
At first, Clay said that the matter would be more appropriate for staff senate to discuss. Later, he said that since State Journal media was present, the faculty senate could not discuss such matters without a representative from KSU’s media team — a directive he said came from the office of Acting President Clara Ross Stamps.
No KSU media member ever appeared at the meeting, though General Counsel Lisa Lang did join the call to warn members against discussion of Felder.
“It is not appropriate for us to speak in an open meeting about a potential personnel issue and possible litigation,” Lang said. “And I think at this point, that's all that needs to be stated.”
Felder has retained counsel and intends to sue the university for wrongful termination, according to her attorney Mike Augustus of Bolus Law Offices in Louisville.
Bolus has represented multiple clients with lawsuits against KSU.
When Clay asked if there was a motion to adjourn, with the faculty senate not having planned any meeting regarding the issues, his request received no motion.
“Obviously, the fact that there's no motion to adjourn tells you a lot,” said Peter Smith. “I think that if we let this stand without saying or doing anything, we're complicit in it. We're giving our tacit approval. So with the fact that nobody is saying ‘let's adjourn the meeting now,’ I think that we ought to discuss this.”
The initial motion from Collum for the agenda was for the faculty senate to consider “a response to the dismissal of the staff regent Chandee Felder and revelations in the news media about the functions of the university over the last few days.”
The discussion grew to include the university’s treatment of “whistleblowers,” in a reference to Felder, and what Helen Smith called a “gag order” on the faculty senate discussing controversial matters in the presence of a reporter without a member of university media present.
“What I think is the more important issue at this point is the fact that the administration is trying to prevent faculty senate from discussing in front of external press what our issues are,” Smith said.
Lang disagreed with that characterization.
The meeting ended with a motion from Collum directing a senate committee to “take up the issues raised around the dismissal of whistleblowers at KSU,” but was later amended by Jens Hanneman.
Hanneman tweaked the motion to make it a full-faculty meeting to “discuss the issues.” He also requested the presence of the administration and a media representative.
