Five Kentucky State University faculty and staff members have been selected to participate in the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Academic Leadership Academy (ALA).

KSU participants include Frederick Williams, La’Quida Smith, TaKeia Anthony, Phillip Clay Jr. and Tierra Freeman Taylor.

KSU academic logo

