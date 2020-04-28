Citing greater need than ever before, Kentucky State University is focusing on COVID-19 relief for students during this year’s Giving Tuesday on May 5.
While the transition to online learning and teleworking are going well, some of our students are facing an unprecedented crisis. Some lack internet access or other tools they need for online instruction. Others are facing food insecurity at home. Some are struggling to pay the rent as they or family members have lost their jobs. Others still are trying to complete coursework while a family member lay sick or dying nearby, the university said in a press release.
Now, more than ever, is time for Thorobreds to rise to the challenge and give to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund so students can make it to the finish line — graduation.
The COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund provides emergency assistance to students as internet access, food and other emergency needs not yet identified as the global pandemic evolves.
To participate May 5 in Giving Tuesday, go to www.kysu.edu/givenow. To give directly to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund, go to www.kysu.edu/covid19fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.