Citing greater need than ever before, Kentucky State University is focusing on COVID-19 relief for students during this year’s Giving Tuesday on May 5. 

While the transition to online learning and teleworking are going well, some of our students are facing an unprecedented crisis. Some lack internet access or other tools they need for online instruction. Others are facing food insecurity at home. Some are struggling to pay the rent as they or family members have lost their jobs. Others still are trying to complete coursework while a family member lay sick or dying nearby, the university said in a press release. 

Now, more than ever, is time for Thorobreds to rise to the challenge and give to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund so students can make it to the finish line — graduation. 

The COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund provides emergency assistance to students as internet access, food and other emergency needs not yet identified as the global pandemic evolves. 

To participate May 5 in Giving Tuesday, go to www.kysu.edu/givenow. To give directly to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund, go to www.kysu.edu/covid19fund.

