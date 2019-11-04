Kentucky State University took home a national journalism award over the weekend.
A recent graduate, Garrick “Ricky” Foxhall Jr., who was involved with Campus Connect or One Mic, won second place in “Best Radio Promo/PSA” in the Pinnacle College Media Awards for the 2018-19 school year.
The category was part of the broadcast section of recognitions. According to contest rules, winners are recognized for “excellence in the clarity of message, production quality and innovative use of audio/video in production.”
Campus Connect/On Mic adviser David Shabazz said that receiving the award in the category was a first in school history.
The Pinnacle Awards are organized by the College Media Association, which was founded in 1954. In addition to broadcast journalism, work at college newspapers, websites, magazines and yearbooks is recognized.
The awards were announced during the Fall National College Media Convention in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.