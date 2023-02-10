Celebrating five years of bringing the campus, Capitol and community together, Kentucky State University’s Green & Gold Day saw students, alumni, faculty, staff and officials from both local and state levels meet to celebrate the university’s accomplishments and goals for the future.

When asked about the event, KSU’s Director of Public Engagement Sonia Sanders said, “We are here to make sure that not only the people in the Capitol, but that Frankfort and the Frankfort community understands that KSU is Frankfort’s university. We always want to make sure that our visibility is there and that they don’t forget about us.”

Waldridge Green & Gold Day 2023

Frankfort City Commissioner and Kentucky State University alum Katrisha Waldridge attended Green & Gold Day at the Capitol. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Pomper at Green & Gold Day 2023

Dean of KSU's College of Agriculture, Community and Sciences Kirk Pomper, Ph.D. speaks to attendees, highlighting upcoming community events at KSU. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Kayla Bush KSU

Kentucky State University senior communications major and Buffalo Trace intern Kayla Bush spoke of her personal connection to the university during Green & Gold Day at the Capitol. 'This is home,' she said. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

