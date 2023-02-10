Kentucky State University senior communications major and Buffalo Trace intern Kayla Bush spoke of her personal connection to the university during Green & Gold Day at the Capitol. 'This is home,' she said. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Celebrating five years of bringing the campus, Capitol and community together, Kentucky State University’s Green & Gold Day saw students, alumni, faculty, staff and officials from both local and state levels meet to celebrate the university’s accomplishments and goals for the future.
When asked about the event, KSU’s Director of Public Engagement Sonia Sanders said, “We are here to make sure that not only the people in the Capitol, but that Frankfort and the Frankfort community understands that KSU is Frankfort’s university. We always want to make sure that our visibility is there and that they don’t forget about us.”
In a quick presentation on the mezzanine level of the Capitol at the base of the House chamber stairs, Senior Vice President Clara Ross-Stamps thanked the assembled crowd at least 200 strong, in particular the faculty, staff, alumni and the “incredible” students in attendance before adding “we are so proud of you.”
Regent Edward Fields thanked the crowd as well, saying, “We love that you are here today to help us celebrate, and we ask you to continue to pray for us and be with us as we move the school forward. And please continue to wear that green and gold!”
Kirk Pomper, dean of the College of Agriculture, Community and the Sciences, detailed future community events happening at the university, including the Third Thursday Thing events held each month at the Harold R. Benson Research & Demonstration Farm on Mills Lane, the annual Benson Luncheon, also held at the farm, which is a celebration of the students of the university on March 25. There will also be a Legislative Fish Fry on March 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rosenwald Center and Cooperative Extension Office on KSU’s campus.
The final speaker was senior communications major Kayla Bush, who spoke of her lifelong connection to the university. Vice President Stamps introduced her, saying, “Our students mean so much to us on ‘The Hill’ and what better way to get to know K-State than by hearing their stories.”
“My family legacy lies deep within this university,” Bush explained. “I remember as a child, I would be in Hume Hall with my grandmother, who was a secretary there. And my mother is an alumni of KSU.
“I love it here. My great-great-aunt Laura Jane Case graduated from here in 1933 and was one of the first teachers at the Mayo-Underwood School. This is home to me, and I am very glad there is still an opportunity for me to attend this school and continue the legacy.”
