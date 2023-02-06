In what has become an annual tradition, Kentucky State University's Green & Gold Day will return to the State Capitol Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.

This event is a chance for university faculty, staff, students and alumni to network and engage with the legislators face-to-face to thank them for their continued support of the university, and to bring them up to date on current campus events and activities.

KSU academic logo

