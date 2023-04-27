Students, faculty, staff and community leaders gathered at the 7th annual Harold R. Benson Agricultural Luncheon hosted by the Kentucky State University College of Agriculture, Community, and the Sciences recently. The event was held at the Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm to celebrate the achievements of 2023 graduating seniors in agriculture, 1890 Scholarship Program recipients, and agricultural students receiving departmental honors.

Interim President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson highlighted the legacy of Dr. Harold R. Benson and the impact his work has had on the agricultural programs at the University. 

Benson was Frankfort’s ‘good-luck’ gift

Harold Benson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription