Students, faculty, staff and community leaders gathered at the 7th annual Harold R. Benson Agricultural Luncheon hosted by the Kentucky State University College of Agriculture, Community, and the Sciences recently. The event was held at the Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm to celebrate the achievements of 2023 graduating seniors in agriculture, 1890 Scholarship Program recipients, and agricultural students receiving departmental honors.
Interim President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson highlighted the legacy of Dr. Harold R. Benson and the impact his work has had on the agricultural programs at the University.
"We remember the legacy of Dr. Benson that has resulted in the agricultural programming we have seen come to fruition today," Interim President Johnson said. "It is because of his contributions that we are able to celebrate the successes of our students and look forward to the intended future of Kentucky State."
The luncheon is named after Harold R. Benson, who was Kentucky State’s extension administrator for 36 years and research director for 26. He retired in 2011 and died in 2016. The luncheon was established the year after Dr. Benson’s death by Dr. Kirk Pomper, dean of the College of Agriculture, Community, and the Sciences and director of Land Grant Programs.
Pomper commented, "The Harold R. Benson Agricultural Luncheon is an important event for our college. It provides an opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of our students and recognize their hard work and dedication to the field of agriculture. We are proud of our graduating seniors and scholarship recipients, and we look forward to seeing their future success in the agricultural industry."
More than 60 undergraduate and graduate students received recognition for their academic achievements at the luncheon. Additionally, each year the Benson-Atwood Medallion is awarded at the luncheon and honors leaders and influencers for their contributions to the future of the fields of agriculture and community leadership. It is named in honor of Benson and Rufus B. Atwood, Kentucky State’s longest-serving president, from 1929 to 1962.
At this year’s luncheon, the Benson-Atwood Medallion was awarded to Mr. T.J. Jamerson, who is an alumnus and has fostered a relationship with personnel and students at Kentucky State. Jamerson is a general management and HR expert and is the human resources relationship manager for Farm Credit Mid-America, a leading lending solutions provider for farmers, producers, agribusiness and rural communities.
The following college award winners were recognized:
• Outstanding First-Year Agriculture, Food, and the Environment (AFE) Student Award: Anthony Holt
• Outstanding First-Year AFE Student Award: Oliver McDowell
• Outstanding First-Year AFE Student Award: Courtney F. Scott
The following students are recipients of the USDA 1890 scholarship: Jiya Alcorn, Tyler Anderson, Cecia Bermudez Hernandez, LeShaunte Berry, Jada Boyd, James Boyd, Demetria Bush, Dyla Butler, Jelani Byrd, Brandan Carter, Marshall Chapman, Myles Chenault, Marlon Cox, Jensine Crowder, Benjamin Darough, Taleah Dilworth, Jamiyah Donald, Robert Dorsey, Jelani Edmondhill, Meyah Eiland, Josiah Fisher, Kendall Garland, Simone Graham, Dashanta Gray, Jalynn Greer, Jaden Hale, Saniyya Harville, Audi Hicks, Anthony Holt, Michai Hubbard, Mia Jackson, Jada Jones, Gracen Kerr, Rhiana Lee, Cordell Livingston, Jamari Mangham, Marquis Mathis, Oliver McDowell, Jamol Molton, Mackenzie Mulder, Segen Mussie, Anthony Osterman, Kyla Overstreet, Jessamine Penn, Lydia Perkins, Rayne Pollack, Amaya Pradia Duvall, Nia Ragland, Maynard Reinhard, Jasmine Ross, Jaylen Rule, Jalen Silver, Alacyia Smith, Epiphany Smith, Kendyl Smith, Eric Taylor Jr., Michael Thomas, Aidan Thompson, Malik ThompsonD, Tanisha Valdez, Gyannella Vega Ortega, Hanna Waller, Chelsea Walls, Denia Williams, Richard Williams and Jada Young. Laterrica Spivey was also recognized as a USDA National Scholar.
The following students are graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in the College of Agriculture, Community, and the Sciences: Ronald Gil Pupo, Makayla Jarvis, Diamante Price, Malik Thompson and Gyannella Vega Ortega.
The following students are graduating with a Master of Science in Environmental Science: Micheal Adeniji, Suraj KC, Anjan Nepal and Kabita Paudel.
The following students are graduating with a Master of Science in Aquaculture and Aquatic Science: Jasmine Iniquez, Mark Johannemann, Tyler Watson and Tifani Watson-McKay.
