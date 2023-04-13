Echoing sentiments from past meetings and town hall discussions in the wake of the school’s recent audit report and the build up to the appointment of a new president, Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents met Wednesday for a marathon seven-and-a-half-hour session that saw the regents name a new chair, receive updates from the faculty, staff, and student senates, and also learn more about the financial and capital projects that hope to steer the school on a new course.
Focus quickly fell on the campus environment as it stands today, with less emphasis on the financial issues that have been central to activities both at the school and in the media in recent weeks.
With the departure of former Regents Chair Dr. Gerald W. Patton earlier this month, the new chair was chosen unanimously: Tammi Dukes, a graduate of KSU and longtime corporate audit and compliance officer.
Communication — or the lack thereof — continues to be the number one issue that members of the campus community lists as their greatest concern, as well as a continued fear of retribution should they voice concerns to those in positions of power.
'There is a lack of accountability, communication'
Both Staff Senate President Ja’Mecca Alexander and Student Government President (and Regent) Savion Briggs expressed frustration at the lack of understanding that their respective constituents experience, with Alexander running down a laundry list of concerns. The biggest staff concerns included:
A lack of accountability across campus.
Staff positions not being filled once vacated, leaving other staff to do multiple jobs for extended periods, leaving staff “overworked and underpaid.”
People in management or administrative positions “using their titles to control other staff members.”
Continued staff turnover, telling the board that “we are losing good people who want to see KSU thrive and survive.”
Not enough events held for staff to get to know one another and the loss of the “family atmosphere” at the school.
“This is not meant to be a bashing session,” Alexander explained. “These are things that we need to address so we can move forward.”
Another major issue she addressed was the fact that the school has lost, either through resignation or termination, a lot of the staff that students have come to trust. “This puts more stress on the students. To be able to come into an office and speak to a staff member they trust will only help them in the long run.”
Briggs echoed Alexander’s assessment, telling the board and administrators present at the meeting that “I spend a lot of time around different staff members as a student, and a lot of the things she mentioned are clear. They are black and white.
“We look at a department and most of the problems are due to a lack of employees. Things aren’t getting done in a timely manner or to the quality it should be done, and it is because staff is lacking. People are stressed out and overworked. You keep bringing new captains in instead of asking the people working on the ship how things can be fixed.
“Students see things that are wrong with the staff,” he continued. “If the chain of command is messed up, how can you solve problems? Who is protecting the staff?”
Many members of the board detailed their own experiences on campus recently, with some expressing considerable concern at the lack of staffing or staff availability.
Regent Jason Moseley told the board, “I can second this. Students I have spoken with can’t get something as simple as a recommendation from a staff member because they have been fired, or just aren’t there.
“A university is a business, and people are paid to be here, from the top down,” he said. “I was on campus last week and I walked every inch of this campus, and walked in several offices and there were people who were not there. That is unacceptable, period.”
Dukes remarked that Moseley’s experience did sound like a lack of accountability, echoing the comments from staff.
Regent Dr. Herman Walston, himself a longtime faculty member at KSU, told the board that “a lot of the things mentioned to us seem to stem from a lack of communication, and communication has to take place. We have to look into these concerns so that people will have a better idea of the decisions that have to be made, and we have to be a team. Communication is the key.”
Staff Regent Ed Fields took a more decisive stance.
“Something we are going to have to do as staff is name the people who are causing the issues. That is the only way we can change things," he noted. "It’s going to continue if we don’t have names, and that is how we end up in closed sessions talking about litigation, and we do not need more of that.”
Dukes agreed, saying “I believe we know who these people are, but we need to have that be known.”
'It’s a ghost town'
During Briggs’ presentation about the student body concerns, it became clear that the lack of communication is having a direct impact on campus life at KSU.
“Certain staff members seem to be tone deaf to their concerns,” he explained. He also told the board that the students aren’t being informed of changes on campus, which in turn is making them even more unhappy.
Regent Michael Adams Jr. asked Briggs how the student government body handles the escalation of concerns, with Briggs explaining that “I tell them [students] to come directly to me. Things aren’t getting done because they aren’t receiving the attention needed. I will walk them directly to someone and if my face can make things get done faster, so be it.”
The state of the dorms, many of which were built in the 1960s and 1970s, is also a continued concern. Mold in The Halls (the four-spoke dormitory a short distance from Jones Field) has been an open secret on campus, with Interim President Dr. Ronald Johnson telling the board he learned recently that it had been going on for almost a decade.
“That is completely unacceptable,” he exclaimed.
Briggs also detailed the issues in other residence halls, including Combs and McCullin, where he said locks are falling off of doors or otherwise inoperable, basements are unclean and used as storage spaces, when they had previously been gathering spots for students.
“These are spaces where students live, connect, hold events — they have been very upset that they haven’t been repaired or updated.”
He also asked the board why other community spaces on campus haven’t been opened or utilized, in particular the game room and bowling alley at the student center. Both have been closed for over a year.
“That could change the dynamic of student opinions,” Briggs explained. “And this could show potential students visiting campus what makes KSU stand out.”
Briggs, who had spent his spring break touring other HBCUs in the region, told the board that “Kentucky State is a lot better than private schools I visited, but we don’t utilize our spaces to their full potential. These spaces play a big role in helping these students feel like they’re home.”
“It’s a ghost town,” he said about the current atmosphere on campus. “And many students feel that they are viewed as ‘problematic’” if they voice concerns to the administration.
'I am sick and tired of hearing excuses…'
The lack of student activities in recent semesters is another concern on campus, with the Interim Vice President for Student Engagement and Campus Life Dr. Bridgett Golman explaining that the funding isn’t there to do huge events like the school has held in the past.
Regent Dr. Stephen Moyer responded by saying that “entrepreneurship is important for academic administrators,” citing his own past experiences running financially-strapped institutions.
“Private sponsorship for homecoming festivities. When you realize you don’t have the money, go out and find it," he stated. "There are things companies like to hang their names on, and when a company has a presence on campus, they are going to have students who come and work for the company. Across the board, we need to seek entrepreneurial opportunities to make KSU a remarkable place.”
“Give us time, give us space, and we will make it happen,” Golman told the board.
Briggs responded saying, “We've got bad dorms, bad staff, and we are sick of it. We’ve had meetings, and nobody is hearing us. It costs zero dollars to put a speaker on campus and play music.
“I am sick of hearing excuses,” he continued. “We are taught in life that no matter what the circumstances, you get things done. There is a time when students get tired of the runaround. A new person gets put into a new position but with the same outcome.”
Moseley stepped in, saying that “There is an issue if students don’t know who the VP of student engagement or the president are. You guys have to be out on campus. You can’t run campus from Hillcrest or Hume Hall. Things have to change, otherwise we aren’t going to have anymore meetings because our doors will close and we won’t be here.
“What are we doing to fix the things we can fix NOW?” he inquired of the attendees. “Students haven’t seen the President. How can we be okay with that? They haven’t seen the VP of Student Engagement. How can we be OK with that?”
'This is real. This is our lives'
It was at this point in the meeting that Moseley asked for an update from the Athletic Department, during which time Interim Athletic Director Ramon Johnson echoed many of the concerns expressed earlier in the meeting.
After expressing his gratitude for the support of the school’s programs, namely their basketball programs, and detailing the progress on the repairs needed for the baseball complex following the wind storms in March, he explained that “As a university, we have to provide services to our students to make sure that they are more than just ‘a’ight’,” explaining that he personally knew of “several” students who had “either contemplated or attempted suicide” recently.
“Through no fault of their own, things have changed,” he said. “And we, as adults, expect them to adapt. We are in a position in our lives to help them navigate theirs. This is real. This is our lives.
“The greatest thing KSU has going for it are the people. If we lose our people, our doors are already shut.”
