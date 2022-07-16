Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents held their first quarterly meeting of the 2022-23 year Friday afternoon where they went over a long itinerary, including receiving reports from Interim President Ronald Johnson and Chief Financial Officer Gerald Shields.
KSU sophomore Savion Briggs was sworn in as the student regent for the 2022-23 year, as well as the board unanimously voting for current Chair Gerald Patton and current Vice Chair and Faculty Regent Herman Walston to serve another term within their positions.
Secretary Elise Borne served her last day in her position on Friday and a new liaison will be announced in replace of her at the next board meeting.
Johnson gave his presidential quarterly report at the meeting, sharing his “roadmap,” which includes three steps to KSU’s current state to achieve stabilization while remaining in compliance with House Bill 250.
“To achieve stabilization, we must meet the conditions of HB 250," Johnson said. "We have to prove the credibility of what we do and we have to raise the confidence of our stakeholders.
“All three of [the steps] are aligned — if we don’t achieve what we are mandated to achieve under HB 250, then certainly our credibility with the legislature and the governor and the committee at large would suffer.”
The first step to achieve this goal is to come up with a management improvement plan, which will involve the collaboration with a chief of staff from Johnson’s office and a consulting group.
“If we achieve a management improvement plan that is mutually acceptable, then that allows the university to have access to, at least part of, $17 million that is held by CPE (Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education) and that can be released to support the university’s activities related to the plan if we accept the plan,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted that in order to make this happen, the board must make relationships within the community, as well as be transparent.
“We have to actually reach the hearts and minds of our community, our stakeholders," Johnson said. "We have to be able to work to raise morale. And most importantly, in order to do that, we have to be transparent and we have to be very responsive so that we give information to people so they know what they need to do and they know what we’re trying to do."
The second step or phase of the roadmap includes performance, which includes the improvement of the alignment of what the faculty, staff and students do in order to create the results KSU is looking for.
“The results we’re looking for are in that, based on our mission and then financial viability," Johnson said. "If we do not have the organization working together — we call that organizational health — then there’s no way to achieve that level of performance. One of the outcomes of that performance would be that we would be able to start to rebuild our reserves."
The third phase of the roadmap is sustainability, or improving KSU’s ability to attract resources and innovate, as well as improving their “competitive positioning in the marketplace.”
“The purpose of sustainability is to do something that’s actually extraordinary in two ways," Johnson said. "First off, we will have the opportunity to take KSU and make it so that it’s a truly resilient, transformative institution. Second, we’ll do something that has not been done in the history of this institution, and that is to recognize that your long-term sustainability involves your competitiveness and your ability to cover all of your costs associated with operations."
The board discussed “critical areas,” including seven different action items that the board approved unanimously. Among the action items, Provost Leroy Hamilton gave a presentation on a new employee evaluation policy and process starting in fall 2022 leading to spring 2023.
The new faculty design process, which Hamilton described as designed to “evaluate employee’s growth, accomplishments and skills” also helps identify deficiencies, effectiveness and in-effectiveness to help re-direct employee efforts as needed. This includes tenured and non-tenured employees.
“At the end, it will help us to determine employment, promotion, salary increases, tenure and maintenance of tenure as we move forward,” Hamilton said.
The board then approved the minutes of prior meetings, as well as 13 miscellaneous items, including a $494,850 project scope established by the National Park Service to renovate Jackson Hall.
Shields presented four information items, including his quarterly report.
Shields gave an enrollment update, where as of July 12, freshman enrollment is down by around 10% and new transfers is down by around 25%.
“I have met with President Johnson about this and I’ve also talked with Dr. Hamilton, and we’re going to put a plan in place to try to get this jump started a little bit more to get our enrollment numbers up much higher so that we can meet budgetary enrollment data as was presented at a previous board meeting,” Shields said.
KSU also reduced the number of holidays from 31 to 26 for the 2022-23 year to “better align” the holiday calendar to other universities. The days removed for the upcoming school year include Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving break, as well as Presidents' Day.
