The Frankfort Arts Foundation and the Kentucky State University Jazz Ensemble kicks off Jazz Appreciation Month with a performance by the KSU Jazz Ensemble on Tuesday at 7 p.m., at KSU Bradford Hall. The ensemble is under the direction of Professor Robert M. Griffin.
The program is part of the foundation’s “Art To Heart” series of programs and events and is presented in collaboration with KSU School of Humanities and Performing Arts.
The concert is a benefit for Frankfort’s Simon House. It is free and open to the public. Donations will be taken for Simon House to support their services in the community.
Simon House, a nonprofit organization, serves low-income clients primarily from Franklin and surrounding counties in central Kentucky. Simon House offers shelters and programs to assist homeless clients. For more information about Simon House, visit simonhouseky.org.
The KSU Jazz Ensemble is comprised of music majors and student jazz enthusiasts. The performance is part of their participation in a year-long class at the university.
The concert will include several guest musicians including Rick Cook and Marlin McKay. Both Cook and McKay have established themselves as world-class jazz soloists. Also, singing with the band will be Zania Tutwiler, a senior music performance major from Frankfort and a 2019 graduate of Franklin County High School.
Tau Beta Sigma, the National Honorary Band Sorority on campus, is endorsing this performance and the Simon House benefit as a campus service project.
The KSU Jazz Ensemble and guest artists will perform such selections as “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder and arranged by Mike Tomaro, as well as, the popular jazz standard “The Nearness of You” by Hoagy Carmichael and arranged by Rick Stitzel.
Griffin is a 1975 graduate of Franklin County High School and a 1980 graduate of Kentucky State University. He joined the KSU faculty in January of 1981 as Director of Percussion and Jazz Ensemble. He is currently an Associate Professor of Music in the School of Humanities and Performing Arts.
Several years ago, Griffin established the Jazz Appreciation Day concert series to provide a cultural event for the KSU student community that would have difficulty traveling to off campus venues. It has grown into a community-wide event.
Griffin developed his love for jazz drumming at an early age performing in the FCHS Jazz band under the direction of Tom Brawner and Rick Moreno.
After graduating from high school, Griffin was introduced to National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, alto saxophonist, Jamey Aebersold. This has been an association that has spanned 40 years. Griffin attended the esteemed jazz workshop and later served on the faculty, working with some of the most talented musicians from around the world.
The Frankfort Arts Foundation expresses great appreciation and support for all the programs, musicians and art organizations presenting jazz performances during Jazz Appreciation Month.
The Frankfort Arts Foundation is a nonprofit community arts organization. The mission of the Frankfort Arts Foundation is to promote cultural enrichment through artistic and educational endeavors.
