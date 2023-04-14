The Frankfort Arts Foundation and the Kentucky State University Jazz Ensemble kicks off Jazz Appreciation Month with a performance by the KSU Jazz Ensemble on Tuesday at 7 p.m., at KSU Bradford Hall. The ensemble is under the direction of Professor Robert M. Griffin.

The program is part of the foundation’s “Art To Heart” series of programs and events and is presented in collaboration with KSU School of Humanities and Performing Arts.

Zania Tutwiler.jpeg

Zania Tutwiler, a Kentucky State University senior music performance major from Frankfort and a 2019 graduate of Franklin County High School, will perform with the KSU Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at KSU's Bradford Hall. (Photo submitted)

