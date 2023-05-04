The Kentucky Commercialization Ventures has selected seven winning innovations in the 2023 IMPACT (Innovative Mobile, Public Health, And Community-Oriented Technologies) Competition, including a first-place prize for a project from Kentucky State University.

KSU academic logo

The competition, which launched in 2022, is designed to encourage ideation relevant to the improvement of the social, health or economic conditions and highlight the value of innovators across the state.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription