Kentucky State University ranked as a tier one institution in the latest rankings by Educate To Career.
The Educate To Career rankings address college planning in the time of COVID-19, according to a release from the organization. Schools are ranked in four tiers based on criteria including in-classroom instruction, online learning, campus located close to a student’s home.
“This new College Rankings is designed to help students navigate this crisis and uncertainty in a cost effective and practical manner,” according to the release.
Kentucky State is ranked in tier one, which is recognized as having the systems required to deliver full curriculum online and in-classroom. The institution also has a minimum of three years of experience in delivering online curriculum.
