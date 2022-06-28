The Kentucky State University Board of Regents named a new interim president at a special-called meeting Monday.

Dr. Ronald A. Johnson will serve the university in the interim position and will begin his appointment on July 1. 

Johnson is the former president of Clark Atlanta University (CAU), where he led the development and implementation of transformational academic, financial, competitive positioning, organizational and operating strategies that resulted in significant improvements in enrollment, first-time undergraduate student retention, six-year graduation rates, and key financial performance indicators.

"Dr. Johnson has a distinguished record in higher education administration especially at HBCUS," shared Kentucky State University Board of Regents Chair Dr. Gerald Patton. "We, the Board of Regents are elated at his appointment and look forward to working with him as he provides institutional leadership at Kentucky State University at this critical time."

He is an innovator in curriculum development and led curricular and pedagogical reform at CAU including the introduction of micro credentials, technology enhanced learning, and market driven academic programs and program innovation. He led the successful development of a new strategic plan for CAU and the reaffirmation of its Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation.

Johnson is a presidential counsel in the Registry Advisory Service Board Governance and Leadership Practice. He is a co-founder, advisory member, and chair of the Development Committee of the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at CAU. He is a former member of the President’s Advisory Board of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and former chairman of the Consumer Advisory Board of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of the United States.

Johnson is steeped in the world of investment management, finance and economic and financial market policy analysis. He is the former president and chief investment officer at Smith Graham & Company where he managed $3 billion in fixed income portfolios for institutional investors.

Prior to Smith Graham, Johnson was the director of global fixed income research and senior portfolio manager for Franklin Templeton, where he managed more than $3 billion in global fixed income assets and served as a member of the Global Strategy team. He has held economist positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the International Monetary Fund, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

