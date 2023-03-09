KSU Interim President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson testifies in front of the House Budget Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education Thursday as Dr. Michael Dailey, left, and Dr. Daarel Burnette look on. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
On Thursday morning, officials from Kentucky State University including interim President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson testified in front of the House Budget Review Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education regarding the university’s budget ahead of the end of the current fiscal year.
KSU is under increased scrutiny following the passage of House Bill 250 last session, which allocated $23 million in state funds to shore up the university as it begins to rebuild following years of fiscal and administrative upheaval and controversy.
“I have assembled a team, and we began to work with the board [of regents] and CPE [the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education] to address the priorities outlined in HB 250,” Johnson said.
“I initiated a plan of action enabling an intended future for Kentucky State University. That plan will operationalize what it is that we need to be able to do in order for this institution not only to survive, but to flourish.”
The three-tier plan includes restoring fiscal and operational stability and transparency, realigning operations, policies and resources for greater efficiency and performance, and reigniting the sustainability of KSU that Johnson said will “help this institution meet it’s promise to the commonwealth by leveraging the success of our students, our region, the commonwealth and beyond.”
Interim Chief of Staff/COO Dr. Daarel Burnette told the committee that the audit of the university’s finances for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 had begun, and should be completed by June.
“State appropriations are right on target,” he continued. “There is an appropriation of $5.5 million that would put us at about $20 million total in state allocations so far.”
Details were also discussed regarding the reconfiguration of class structure with adjunct faculty increasingly being relied on to help teach classes. Lapsed salaries from vacant positions have given the university more flexibility in hiring new educators, as well as retaining current faculty.
Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), a member of the committee and KSU alumni, asked Johnson and his team to detail “the next essential steps” to secure the future of the university, to which Johnson said “financial security, most certainly. We have to determine where the money can be spent that we can allocate towards retaining talent with compensation.”
He also detailed a focus on restructuring the academic programs on campus with Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Michael Daily outlining KSU’s newly-implemented performance-based evaluation system.
The system, which was introduced this semester, assesses faculty based on their effectiveness in the classroom, scholarly activity, engagement with the campus and community, and their compliance with job descriptions. Academic programs will be reassessed to determine “which programs we start, which programs we stop, and which programs we grow.”
Dr. Bridgette Golman, Interim Vice President of Student Engagement and Campus Life told the committee that her focus is retaining current students, as well as expanding enrollment, with a goal of a 5% increase by August of this year.
“We have to focus on getting students in the door,” she said. KSU’s current enrollment sits just shy of 1,300, an 88% retention rate after fall semester graduations, transfers, and students simply not returning for the spring.
“We want to be a place that people stay,” Johnson explained. “We must focus on engagement, innovation, entrepreneurship, and impact. KSU has to enter into those spaces with verve.”
“KSU has an important role,” he continued. “We are an HBCU, a land grant university, and a regional comprehensive university. We must strive to focus on underrepresented communities around Kentucky. We have the potential to have a presence in every county in the Commonwealth. This must be done through inclusive innovation.”
