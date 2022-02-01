One day after Franklin County and Western Hills high schools had a bomb threat, Kentucky State University officials reported a bomb threat was made early Tuesday morning.

KSU was put on lockdown status and classes have been canceled. Students should attend classes virtually and employees work remotely.

KSU Thorobred logo

Students have been asked to remain in their dorm rooms until all-clear is issued and those on campus are advised to shelter-in-place until further information becomes available. 

University operations are suspended until further notice and campus entry is limited at this time. Only essential staff will be allowed on campus; if you are unsure of your status, please contact your supervisor immediately.

Everyone is asked to report anything suspicious to KSU Police at 502-597-6878. 

Essential staff  was asked to report to work and must have visible identification at all times. Residence Halls staff will inform students of dining options. 

Once an investigation is complete, an all-clear message will be sent via BRED Alert and KSU email to notify you of changes to the university’s status.

