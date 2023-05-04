The three finalists for Kentucky State University’s next leader have been announced. They are:

  • Bluegrass Community and Technical College President/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, Ph.D

  • Norfolk State University Vice President for Finance & Administration/Chief Financial Officer Dr. Gerald E. Hunter, Ph.D

  • University of Maryland-Eastern Shore Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives/Chief of Staff Dr. Robert C. Mock, Jr., Ed.D

